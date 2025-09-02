D.C. Police Stops Investigating GOP Congressman as Trump Takes Over
The Metropolitan Police Department has closed its investigation into a Republican congressman accused of assault.
President Trump’s federal takeover of Washington, D.C., may have helped a Republican congressman get off scot-free after he allegedly assaulted a woman.
In February, D.C.’s Metropolitan Police Department arrived at Mills’s luxury penthouse on the Wharf in response to a call about a domestic disturbance. There they found Mills’s “significant other” of a year, 27, “physically shaking and scared,” according to a police report.
Mills and his wife, Rana Al Saadi, have been in the process of divorcing for almost three years.
There are three separate police reports of the conflict. In one, Mills’s partner told police that the congressman “grabbed her, shoved her, and pushed her out of the door.” The police report also noted that she had fresh bruises on her arms, and that she played them a recorded phone call in which Mills told her to lie about where her bruises were from. Mills, 45, later showed up to the scene. When police told him he’d be placed under arrest, his significant other recanted all of her previous statements, and Mills was freed.
The MPD later sent an arrest warrant for Mills to the U.S. attorney’s office, where interim U.S. Attorney Ed Martin refused to sign it. The case remained under MPD “investigation” until Trump took over the MPD. Then it was promptly, conveniently closed.
“I would like to thank the Metro Police Department for their diligent investigation into false and misleading accusations made against me by the media, ensuring that both truth and justice prevailed,” Mills said in a statement to The Hill. “The media’s claims and political spins have been debunked, and the case is closed. It’s blatantly obvious that some have attempted to over-politicize this to impact the 2026 election, but these efforts have failed.”
This seems like a pretty clear abuse of power on Trump’s part—taking over a city’s police department, which then closes an investigation into one of your party members a year before midterm elections. It certainly aligns with the other instances of this administration’s rampant corruption and cronyism.
The MPD investigation was just one allegation against Mills. He’s also currently facing a lawsuit that charges him of using revenge porn against his ex-partner, Florida Republican state committee member and Miss United States 2024, Lindsey Langston. Mills allegedly threatened to post nude videos of Langston and promised to hurt any man she dated in the future. That case is ongoing.
An active congressman with two allegations of assault against women is still sitting in the Capitol building thanks to the president. That’s what Trump’s version of draining the swamp actually looks like.