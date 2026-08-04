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Max Miller Hit With Ethics Probe as Child Abuse Allegations Blow Up

Representative Max Miller allegedly held his daughter’s favorite stuffed bunny hostage, according to his ex-father-in-law Senator Bernie Moreno.

Representative Max Miller walks in Congress. He has one hand in his pocket and holds a water bottle in the other.
Representative Max Miller
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Representative Max Miller

The allegations against Representative Max Miller have become so loud that the Ohio Republican has decided to launch a House ethics investigation into himself in a flagrant attempt to salvage his spiralling midterm campaign.

“In light of all the renewed interest in my family affairs I am going to file my own paperwork for an ethics investigation into myself to clear my name from these horrific attacks on myself and family,” Miller wrote on X Tuesday. “I have absolutely nothing to hide.”

“We will be providing the committee all necessary documents needed for a detail examination,” he continued. “The accusations continue to change, but my facts stay the same. I am looking forward to my colleagues reading everything for themselves.”

Shortly after his post, the House Ethics Committee announced they were opening an investigation into Miller. The investigation will effectively give Miller exactly what he wants: a chance to stay in a midterm race that he is almost certainly going to lose. Miller has repeatedly rejected calls for his exit, despite mounting public pressure to do so. Wednesday, August 5, marks the last day for Miller to withdraw.

Emily Moreno, Miller’s ex-wife, has accused the congressman of physically hurting her and their two-year-old daughter. In court filings and police reports, Moreno has charged Miller with throwing her against a wall, leaving an “obvious grab mark on her upper arm;” throwing scalding water on her (an incident that Miller refuted as “horseplay”), and having “held a gun to her head.” Moreno also recounted an instance in which their daughter told her, “Daddy kill you.”

Medical records submitted during the couple’s custody dispute cited several injuries to their young daughter, as well, including a broken collarbone that Moreno claimed occurred during Miller’s care.

Moreno’s father, Senator Bernie Moreno, accused Miller Tuesday of holding his toddler’s favorite stuffed animal “hostage,” even as she struggled to sleep without it.

“This is truly the seventh level of hell,” Senator Moreno told CBS News Tuesday. “My daughter lives in constant fear of this man, not like something that’s existential, but deeply in her heart, she fears what this guy is capable of.”

Miller has categorically denied the allegations and sued his ex-wife for defamation in May. He was never charged with a crime, and the Department of Children and Family Services did not find evidence to substantiate allegations of child abuse, according to court filings.

Miller published audio recordings of some of their private disagreements in an attempt to prove his innocence, but in doing so incidentally publicized more accusations against him by his wife related to suspected drug abuse. In one clip, Moreno can be heard accusing her ex-husband of keeping needles by his bedside and abusing THC and weed products.

While publishing the audio recordings, Miller also accidentally shared a folder that contained images of his daughter, including one that appears to show her genitals. His ex-wife’s lawyers warned the image “could be considered Child Sexual Abuse Material.”

It took the Ohio senator weeks to get publicly involved in the dangerous affair affecting his daughter and granddaughter, but Moreno finally denounced Miller on Sunday, writing in a post on X that the Donald Trump-backed Republican should “not serve in the House of Representatives.”

“I believe Max Miller needs to seek professional help to end the clear pattern of abuse he has left in his wake,” the senator said.

Trump has repeatedly backed Miller despite the loaded allegations. On Monday, Trump insisted to reporters that Miller is a “good person.”

“I mean I always thought he was a very good person. And I’m going to let the families figure that out,” Trump said. “It’s accusations. And I’m going to let them figure that out.”

But by that evening, even the president could see the writing on the wall for Miller’s November prospects. The president reportedly phoned Miller to explain that “things aren’t looking good” and that the road ahead to re-election would be tough, multiple sources familiar with the call told Axios.

The scandals have only continued to mount for Miller: by Tuesday afternoon, the Daily Mail had obtained and circulated images of Miller holding weed gummies as well as of the needles that were purportedly kept by Miller’s bedside.

This story has been updated.

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Pirro Rushes to Prove to Trump She Didn’t Mess Up Reflecting Pool Case

Pirro even lugged a giant box of evidence with her.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro stands during a press conference
Brendan SMIALOWSKI//AFP/Getty Images

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro hauled a crate of evidence to the White House Monday evening in a bid to convince President Donald Trump that vandals weren’t responsible for damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

Trump is reportedly considering firing Pirro over the Department of Justice’s admission in court that the pool’s peeling lining was the result of “flawed” renovation work, not vandals.

Pirro brought a large carton of evidence collected by the Department of the Interior to a private meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, sources familiar told CBS News Tuesday. The evidence was reportedly used to exonerate former U.S. Olympian David Hearn. Later, Pirro was spotted leaving the White House dragging her enormous box of proof behind her.

The occasionally heated meeting took place shortly after the president lashed out at her during a press conference. Since then, Trump has made no indication that he was the least bit convinced, but federal prosecutors have moved to drop the charges against the remaining two alleged vandals.

In a filing last week, federal prosecutors admitted that the DOJ hadn’t fully investigated the matter because the pool hadn’t actually been drained, and the lining was “mostly obscured” by water. Federal prosecutors blamed the Department of the Interior for initially claiming that the damage was “entirely caused by vandals.”

Pirro has been criticized for mounting prosecutions against a group of alleged vandals before fully investigating.

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ICE Now Forcing Haitian Immigrants to Wear Ankle Monitors

As the Trump administration strips legal status from hundreds of thousands of Haitians, ICE is targeting them like never before.

A leg wearing jeans and sneakers, with an ankle monitor
Gabriel V. Cardenas/AFP/Getty Images

The Trump administration is making Haitians in the U.S. report to immigration offices to either get ankle monitors or immediately be deported after stripping their Temporary Protected Status, or TPS, last month.

In Springfield, Ohio, dozens of Haitians with TPS were called to ICE offices, fitted with the ankle monitors, and given instructions not to travel more than 75 miles from their homes. The Haitian community in the city is about 15,000 strong, and a Supreme Court decision in June allowed the Trump administration to take away their TPS protections despite the ongoing poor security situation in Haiti.

Many Haitians have asylum applications that have been pending for years. One Haitian resident was told to either wear an ankle monitor or be deported with $2,600, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported. ICE has sent letters to Haitians with TPS to come to immigration offices with “any and all immigration documents.”

“It is important that you keep this appointment and bring this letter with you,” the letter states. “If you are unable to do so, state your reason, sign below, and return this letter to this office at once.”

A Department of Homeland Security spokesperson told The Independent that “Temporary Protected Status is exactly that—temporary.”

“What we would say now is it’s closing time which means you don’t have to go home, but you can’t stay here,” the spokesperson said. “The good news is it’s not too late to get a $2,600 check and a free flight home.”

President Trump infamously accused Haitians in Springfield of eating cats and dogs on the campaign trail in 2024, and the Haitian community has been bracing for heavy-handed ICE raids ever since the Supreme Court’s decision in June. Ohio’s Republican Governor Mike DeWine has spoken up in support of Haitians in his state but has not promised any support beyond that.

“These are people who have helped Springfield really come back,” DeWine said in a CBS interview last month, explaining that Haitians have filled jobs and opened businesses where the economy once struggled. “The Haitians who are living there and employed there, they came there to work, and they came there because there were jobs that were not being filled by other people.

“Haiti is hell today. So you’d be sending people … back to hell.”

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World Cup Host Cities Chase FIFA as It Refuses to Pay Up

President Donald Trump remains silent as American cities are left to foot the bill.

U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino smile as they hold the World Cup
U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino hold the 2026 World Cup trophy following the final between Spain and Argentina, on July 19.
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U.S. President Donald Trump and FIFA President Gianni Infantino hold the 2026 World Cup trophy following the final between Spain and Argentina, on July 19.

Eleven different U.S. cities are still trying to get paid what they’re owed by FIFA after hosting 2026 World Cup club matches.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino reportedly verbally promised Seattle, the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Atlanta, Philadelphia, New York/New Jersey, Miami, and Boston each $1 million for their hosting troubles, calling it a “legacy contribution.” While FIFA made no public statement about the payments, four executives at U.S. host city committees told The Athletic that FIFA management repeatedly reassured them about the payment.

Now, nearly a month after the World Cup ended—and after Infantino’s U-turn on his disastrous plan to sell stakes in the international competition—all of those cities are still waiting for their payouts.

“The absolute, utter stupidity of these host city executives for not getting this in writing,” said Pablo Iglesias Maurer, a soccer reporter for The Guardian. “I can’t even wrap my head around this—It’s FIFA, FFS. You’re taking Gianni Infantino’s word for it?”

It doesn’t make much sense that FIFA can’t make an $11 million total payment after the profit from ticketing, media rights, and private donations. The tournament made over $15 billion in revenue from 2023 through the end of the 2026 World Cup, and FIFA only had a tournament operation budget of $2.7 billion. Meanwhile, hosts like Kansas City have had to dip into state funding to cover the costs.

FIFA is one of the most historically corrupt organizations in all of sports, if not the entire world. And if Infantino’s been taking any cues from Trump, those cities won’t be seeing that money anytime soon.

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MAGA Senator Complains About Dems Calling Out Tax Fraud and Sex Abuse

Senator Eric Schmitt apparently got bored during acting Attorney General Todd Blanche’s confirmation vote.

Senator Eric Schmitt speaks to reporters.
Senator Eric Schmitt
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Senator Eric Schmitt

Senate Judiciary Democrats used their final moments ahead of Todd Blanche’s nomination vote Tuesday to remind the committee of numerous reasons why the acting attorney general should not be permanently promoted—but apparently all Republicans heard was a bunch of “whining.”

Missouri Senator Eric Schmitt was quick to mock his Democratic committee colleagues, sharing a derogatory note on X that he penned during the proceedings.

​​“So much whining!” the note read.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

Schmitt’s language is an interesting choice, considering that the “whining” was an explicit exploration of why Donald Trump’s personal attorney should not have the keys to the Justice Department.

Senator Sheldon Whitehouse referred to Blanche’s botched rollout of the Epstein files as just one reason why he should be disqualified from consideration. Whitehouse reminded the committee that even other Trump officials—notably, former Attorney General Pam Bondi—said Blanche was responsible for the bungled release.

Senator Dick Durbin effectively accused Blanche of violating his oath of office by having “aided and abetted the most corrupt administration in the history of the United States” rather than “serving the American people and upholding the rule of law and the Constitution.”

Durbin further accused Blanche—who is, again, in the running to be America’s preeminent lawyer—of lying under oath about statements relating to Trump’s $1.8 billion slush fund “to avoid offending President Trump.”

Other damning details cited by Democrats involved Blanche’s personal role in crafting the collusive settlement between the DOJ, Trump’s personal attorneys, and the IRS that laid the groundwork for the taxpayer-funded honeypot. Liberal lawmakers also chided Blanche’s utilization of the Justice Department within his current limited capacity to target Trump’s perceived political enemies with bogus criminal cases.

Democrats noted that Blanche still had not walked back a deal to protect Trump, a convicted tax fraudster, against future IRS investigations.

But perhaps most scathing were the repeat references to Blanche’s bad lawyering. Democrats pointed to a petition signed by hundreds of Blanche’s former colleagues that claimed Blanche was simply unfit to be America’s top law enforcement official. The New York City Bar Association also protested Blanche’s nomination, accusing Blanche of having dubious ethical standards that failed to meet the standard required by the office.

Schmitt’s dismissive tone could only suggest that he either didn’t listen to the complaints or he simply doesn’t care.

Read more about Blanche’s confirmation vote:
GOP Senator Admits Blanche Is Pretty Bad as He Votes to Confirm Him
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