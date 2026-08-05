After Melania Doc Flopped, Amazon Decides She Needs a Whole Series

Amazon spent $40 million for the rights to make the film and an additional $35 million for an aggressive marketing blitz—a price tag that has been criticized as a blatant attempt to cozy up to the president.

It didn’t matter how much money Amazon poured into Melania; practically nobody went to see it. The project bombed spectacularly at the box office, and nearly a dozen people close to the Trump administration skipped out on the world premiere—even the first lady’s own son. The film was also the subject of serious labor issues behind the scenes, and a whopping two-thirds of the film’s staff requested not to be credited at the end.

Melania was produced by the first lady herself and directed by Brett Ratner, the disgraced filmmaker who has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by six different women. Melania and Ratner both appear in the government’s files on alleged sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.