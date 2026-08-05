After Melania Doc Flopped, Amazon Decides She Needs a Whole Series
The handful of people who saw the movie can now watch even more Melania Trump content at home.
First lady Melania Trump’s wildly expensive (and deeply boring) box office bomb is getting a sequel.
During an interview on Real America’s Voice Monday, Marc Beckman, senior adviser to the first lady, announced that Melania was getting her own docuseries with Amazon Prime.
The new project would follow up on Melania, the 2026 film that captured just 20 days of the first lady’s life—and still somehow managed to be the most expensive documentary ever made.
“We open the window, a little bit, into her private life, her marriage, her family. We open a little deeper into her career, as well as her philanthropy, but with the docuseries, it’s a little bit different,” Beckman said. “It’s shot different. It’s a different story. It’s a full new experience for the viewers.”
Sounds “different,” but definitely not different enough.
Amazon spent $40 million for the rights to make the film and an additional $35 million for an aggressive marketing blitz—a price tag that has been criticized as a blatant attempt to cozy up to the president.
It didn’t matter how much money Amazon poured into Melania; practically nobody went to see it. The project bombed spectacularly at the box office, and nearly a dozen people close to the Trump administration skipped out on the world premiere—even the first lady’s own son. The film was also the subject of serious labor issues behind the scenes, and a whopping two-thirds of the film’s staff requested not to be credited at the end.
Melania was produced by the first lady herself and directed by Brett Ratner, the disgraced filmmaker who has been accused of sexual harassment and abuse by six different women. Melania and Ratner both appear in the government’s files on alleged sex-trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.
The docuseries would premiere “exclusively” on Amazon Prime “this fall,” according to Beckman.