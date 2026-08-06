Trump, 80, Forgets How to Spell “Dumb”
He said it with his whole chest in the middle of a speech.
Donald Trump can’t seem to get even the most basic facts straight.
The 80-year-old president raised some eyebrows during a speaking engagement at the Red Rock Casino in Las Vegas Wednesday when he verbally misspelled a four-letter word.
“Nobody knows that ‘dumb’ doesn’t have a ‘b’,” Trump said sincerely, before proverbially patting himself on the back for cooking up the derogatory term “dumocrats” for his liberal opponents.
“I can’t imagine I didn’t think about that 10 years ago when I started this whole situation,” he added.
Trump was there to speak about his “no tax on tips” policy, but over the course of an hour-plus speech, he instead managed to stun attendees again when he told the Nevadan crowd that “Michael Whatley should be your governor.”
Whatley, however, is running for Senate in North Carolina.
Trump is the second-oldest man to ever serve as America’s commander-in-chief, and his increasingly erratic behavior has sparked global concern in recent months about his stability and judgment.
The octogenarian has spent hours at Walter Reed Medical Center on multiple occasions over the last year, fallen asleep during more than a dozen critical meetings, appeared lost and disoriented around foreign heads of state, frequently slurred his speech, and has emerged with discolored and bruised skin on several occasions.
He has also derailed press conferences to throw cheap and petty insults at members of the media, aggressed against the pope, abducted foreign leaders, sparked wars without congressional approval, and has become so obsessed with his Washington vanity projects that he has a difficult time focusing on anything else. That last detail has been flagged by leading clinical psychologists as a telltale symptom of dementia.