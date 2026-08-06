Lawyers for ICE Detainee Were Sounding Alarm Days Before He Died
Edwin López-Cornejo’s family and lawyer allege that he was medically neglected at Delaney Hall.
Edwin López-Cornejo, the 39-year-old Salvadoran immigrant who died in an unknown “medical emergency” at the Delaney Hall immigration detention facility on Saturday, had documented health concerns including epilepsy and high blood pressure just days before he died in the notoriously inhumane New Jersey detention center.
López-Cornejo’s attorney, Ingrid Echeverria, filed a habeas petition on July 24, referencing the various medications he was taking for epilepsy and blood pressure as justifications to have him released and prevent his transfer to another facility.
“If not, he at least asks that Respondents be required to give advance written notice before any transfer, identify the receiving facility, and ensure that his medications accompany him and are administered without interruption,” her petition stated.
López-Cornejo died just over a week later, the twenty-second person to die in Immigration and Customs Enforcement custody this year—and the second to die in Delaney Hall.
Delaney Hall has been the center of anti-ICE protests, as multiple reports of inhumane treatment—from lack of adequate food to unsanitary conditions—have led hundreds of detainees to go on a hunger and labor strike. It is run by the private prison company GEO Group, and multiple elected officials have been denied entry to inspect the facility.
And while ICE insists that the facility meets condition requirements, López-Cornejo’s death gives the public yet another reason for disbelief. Hundreds of protesters met outside the center on Monday and Tuesday, joining local politicians in calling for its closure.
“Private companies like GEO Group are getting paid to keep people detained. Giving people proper medical care costs them money; neglect doesn’t. Medical abuse is now a business model, and ICE is encouraging it,” New Jersey Democratic Representative Analilia Mejia said on Tuesday. “Edwin Jovanny López Cornejo should still be alive today.”