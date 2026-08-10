Nancy Mace Hit With Humiliating On-Air Lesson on First Amendment

“Every single Muslim holding public office in America is a trojan horse, and a threat to both national security and our republic,” Mace posted. When British columnist Owen Jones criticized her bigotry, she replied on Sunday: “If not wanting to be blown up, stabbed, or rammed by a car by a radical Islamist in the United States of America makes us Islamophobes, then so be it.”

Jimenez asked Mace if she was saying that every Muslim was a threat to the U.S., which she denied. She then went on a tangent on terrorism, attacking New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for associating with controversial figures (such as leftist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker). Jimenez pointed out that Mace didn’t make specific criticisms; she attacked Muslims as a whole.

Mace continued on her racist tirade, warning that “in the future, when our granddaughters are wearing burqas to school, we’re going to look back and say, ‘How did this happen?’” She also attacked the city of Dearborn, Michigan for “the call to prayer five times a day,” saying she didn’t want to hear it in an American city. That’s when Jimenez had to give her a lesson on the Constitution’s First Amendment.