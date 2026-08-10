Nancy Mace Hit With Humiliating On-Air Lesson on First Amendment
Mace went on an Islamophobic tirade against Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed.
Representative Nancy Mace went on an Islamphobic tirade on CNN Sunday and had to be given a lesson on the Constitution.
CNN’s Omar Jimenez was interviewing the South Carolina congresswoman, who finished fifth in the state’s primary for governor and will not hold elected office at the end of 2026. He asked her about some posts she made on X Friday in which she attacked Muslims holding political office.
“Every single Muslim holding public office in America is a trojan horse, and a threat to both national security and our republic,” Mace posted. When British columnist Owen Jones criticized her bigotry, she replied on Sunday: “If not wanting to be blown up, stabbed, or rammed by a car by a radical Islamist in the United States of America makes us Islamophobes, then so be it.”
Jimenez asked Mace if she was saying that every Muslim was a threat to the U.S., which she denied. She then went on a tangent on terrorism, attacking New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Michigan Democratic Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed for associating with controversial figures (such as leftist Twitch streamer Hasan Piker). Jimenez pointed out that Mace didn’t make specific criticisms; she attacked Muslims as a whole.
Mace continued on her racist tirade, warning that “in the future, when our granddaughters are wearing burqas to school, we’re going to look back and say, ‘How did this happen?’” She also attacked the city of Dearborn, Michigan for “the call to prayer five times a day,” saying she didn’t want to hear it in an American city. That’s when Jimenez had to give her a lesson on the Constitution’s First Amendment.
“If you don’t want to hear it, that’s okay. The First Amendment protects from freedom of religion. You know, I grew up in a Christian household, I grew up in the south. Islam is not my religion, but I have Muslim friends, who, if that is how they worship, even if I don’t want to hear it, that is their right to hear it,” Jimenez said, to which Mace said it was fine in the privacy of their homes, but not on American streets.
Mace tried to steer the topic towards women being forced to cover their faces, to which Jimenez reminded her that she wasn’t being forced to do that, and that no Muslim elected officials were pushing anything resembling that. Jimenez then simply spelled out what the Constitution says.
“I appreciate you taking the time and explaining your tweet as best you could there, but the First Amendment is pretty clear on freedom of religion. Article 6, also, ‘no religious test shall ever be required as a test for political office,’” Jimenez said.
As out of line as Mace’s views are, they are not likely to face condemnation from any of her Republican colleagues. Islamophobia is mainstream within the party today, and will still be there when Mace leaves office in January.