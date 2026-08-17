ICE’s New Electric Shock Gloves Are Billed As “Low Optics” Tool
The gloves are designed to disguise federal agents’ excessive use of force.
Last week, the Department of Homeland Security announced that Immigration and Customs Enforcement would spend between $10 million and $20 million to buy gloves that emit painful electric shocks. The devices, called G.L.O.V.E, or Generated Low Output Voltage Emitter, are manufactured by Compliant Technologies in Kentucky and advertised as a “humane, low-optics, de-escalation solution.” With these gloves, federal agents’ use of force will become nearly invisible to the eye and harder to prove, Mother Jones reported Monday.
“Low-optics” is the key term there. The new gloves won’t stoke public outrage like traditional weapons and they don’t leave any marks—making them the perfect tool for dodging lawsuits for excessive force.
Speaking in a promotional video for Compliant Technologies published in 2024, Adam Glueck, then-assistant chief of the Cape Girardeau Police Department in southeastern Missouri, explained why his officers had grown so “attached” to the devices.
“In today’s society, you know, everybody’s filming everything, everybody has a cell phone,” Glueck said, adding that the glove “looks better on camera, and it looks better to those witnesses. With a glove, there are no burn marks or scars.”
Bob Couey of the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department recommended the glove for “anybody that’s looking for a utility they can use that is conducive to not leading to lawsuits.”
Video footage of the gloves in action show just how powerful they can be, causing grown men to crumple to the ground in a matter of seconds.
The gloves are considered less lethal—but federal agents will likely feel more empowered to use them against a wider range of people. The manufacturer warns against using their device on elderly people, pregnant women, children, and people with severe disabilities—individuals who have not been spared from the Trump administration’s sweeping crackdown on immigrants.