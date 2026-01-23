CBP Chief Brags They’re “Experts” in Detaining Small Children

“Here in the U.S. Border Patrol, I will say unequivocally that we are experts in dealing with children,” Bovino said. “Not because we want to be, but because we have to be.”

Later in the press conference, while crowing that both CBP and ICE were “probably the most experienced [law enforcement agencies] anywhere in the United States” when dealing with children, the Border Patrol chief suggested that circumstances are not so dire for children in detention centers.

“I know that in my particular Border Patrol sector—that saw thousands of individuals coming across the border during that last administration including hundreds of children—I remember our agents in the back parking lot playing soccer matches with those children.”