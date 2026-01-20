DHS Has Insane Defense for ICE Dragging Half-Naked Man Into Snow
ChongLy Thao’s family said the Department of Homeland Security’s excuse is completely false.
The Department of Homeland Security appears to have just made up the craziest excuse for terrorizing a U.S. citizen with no criminal record.
Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were caught on camera Sunday dragging a elderly grandfather out into the snowy streets of St. Paul, Minnesota, wearing nothing but his basketball shorts, a blanket draped over his shoulders—and a pair of handcuffs.
DHS released a statement Monday claiming that ICE had been conducting a “targeted operation” to detain two convicted sex offenders. “The US citizen lives with these two convicted sex offenders at the site of the operation. The individual refused to be fingerprinted or facially ID’d. He matched the description of the targets,” the statement said.
But the family of ChongLy “Scott” Thao told a very different story, according to journalist Marisa Kabas.
“[Thao] does not live with, nor has he ever lived with, the individuals DHS claims were targets of this operation. The only people residing at the home are Mr. Thao, his son, his daughter-in-law, and his young grandson,” the family said in a statement. “They do not know the individuals DHS references.”
“ICE agents did not present a warrant, did not ask for identification, and nevertheless forcibly entered the home with weapons drawn,” the statement said. “Mr. Thao went willingly with ICE, despite knowing he had done nothing wrong.”
One family member, Louansee Moua, wrote in a post on Facebook Sunday that agents pointed a gun at Thao’s daughter-in-law’s head during the chaotic arrest. Thao was driven around, questioned, and fingerprinted before being returned home.
The family’s statement said that dragging Thao half-naked into 12-degree weather was “unnecessary, degrading, and deeply traumatizing.”
This incident comes just days after one St. Paul resident warned neighbors that ICE agents had begun asking people to identify where Hmong and other Asian families live, as Donald Trump’s door-to-door immigration enforcement campaign continues to terrorize the Twin Cities.