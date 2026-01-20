DHS Has Insane Defense for ICE Dragging Half-Naked Man Into Snow

Ingraham is right about one thing: It is insane. But that’s probably because it didn’t actually happen—the clip of Frey was taken out of context as he described how bad things had gotten in his city.

WATCH: 🤥 Professional liar @IngrahamAngle showed her Fox propaganda audience a selectively edited clip to make it look like Mayor @Jacob_Frey was telling police to “fight ICE in the street” — when he was actually saying the opposite pic.twitter.com/8l0iwvtivg — The Tennessee Holler (@TheTNHoller) January 16, 2026

“This is an impossible situation that our city is presently being put in. And at the same time we are trying to find a way forward, to keep people safe, to protect our neighbors, to maintain order. And we’re in a position right now where we have residents that are asking the very limited number of police officers that we have to fight ICE agents on the street, to stand by their neighbors,” he said. “We cannot be at a place right now in America where we have two governmental entities that are literally fighting one another.”

He described the conduct he’d seen from federal immigration officers as “disgusting” and “intolerable,” and accused them of “causing chaos” in Minneapolis. But then he said this: “For anyone that is taking the bait tonight, stop. That is not helpful. Go home. We cannot counter Donald Trump’s chaos with our own brand of chaos.”