White House Dealing With Sudden Exodus as Staffers Flee

This comes as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has already had three different chiefs of staff.

“They’re asking them to do stuff that is well beyond the norm, and for some things that may or may not be legal,” Mark Mazur, a former high-ranking IRS employee who also served as acting assistant secretary for tax policy under former President Joe Biden, told NOTUS. “A lot of these people expect to have a career after this administration, and being disbarred would be a bad thing for them.”

Outside Treasury, an aide to Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller, Emily Underwood, is also leaving her post, according to Axios. She’ll be entering venture capital, and will be replaced by Caleb Orr, an adviser to Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Leavitt will also be leaving her position as White House press secretary at the end of the month.