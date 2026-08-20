Food Safety Keeps Getting Worse Under Trump

Between August 14 and 20 in 2025, the FDA recalled only three products. In the same week in 2024, the FDA recalled only two, according to the FDA website.

It’s not immediately clear whether the increase in recalls can be attributed to increased enforcement or more hazardous food—but the rapid recalls really make you wonder, is this what making America healthy again looks like?

This week of many public health announcements follows a national cyclospora outbreak that has sickened more than 13,000 people and caused two deaths. Last week, the FDA finally dispatched investigators to the facilities linked to the outbreak—nearly a month after linking the parasite to Taylor Farms. Before any of this, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. reportedly cut back on parasite monitoring.