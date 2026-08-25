The “Woke” Painting That’s Driving the Trump Administration Crazy
State department officials have declared a weird war on a piece of art that once hung in the in the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic.
President Donald Trump’s administration was so triggered by a “woke” painting that it had it removed.
For years, a Kehinde Wiley painting titled “Young Artists After Siamesas 1960” hung in the U.S. Embassy in the Dominican Republic. The piece, commissioned by the federal government in 2013, shows four Dominican models against a bright floral backdrop. Wiley is perhaps best known for his portrait of former President Barack Obama, which currently hangs in the National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C. It is perhaps that fact that has made the Trump administration so upset.
Either way, the Trump administration just can’t handle the prospect of displaying another one of Wiley’s works. After covering the painting with a large tarp, State Department officials removed the piece last week. Now they’re considering whether they’re allowed to sell it, The New York Times reported Monday.
Speaking on Sean Spicer’s podcast last week, Erin Scavino, the director of art in embassies, described the painting as “very woke” and “aesthetically terrifying”—whatever that means. According to her State Department bio, Scavino is a lawyer whose vague artistic background includes “cultural expression through fluid installation art” and “innovative design residency programs that integrate art with recycled materials, turning waste into creative wonders” (which sounds pretty “woke”). Her presence in the Trump administration probably has less to do with her fluid installations and more to do with the fact that she did a brief stint on The Apprentice and is currently married to eternal Trump flunkie Dan Scavino, who currently serves as the director of the White House Presidential Personnel Office.
Virginia Shore, who served as director of art in embassies from 2000 to 2017, said there was no precedent for selling the piece. “Calling this ‘woke’ is difficult for me to understand,” she told the Times. “This is a program validated and financially backed under Bush. There is a science of building trust and empathy across borders.”
The Trump administration wasn’t even willing to acknowledge what it is about the painting that offends its sensibilities. In a statement Monday, a state department spokesperson didn’t even address the actual work. Instead, the statement referred to allegations of sexual assault against Wiley, which he has denied, and criticized Wiley for once describing a different artwork as a “play on the ‘kill whitey’ thing.”
“The work of an individual with such violent and racist words and depictions has no place in the America First State Department,” the spokesperson said.
If the Trump administration wanted to get rid of racist art, why reinstall a confederate statue? Well, because it’s not about that at all. The effort comes amid a wider trend of the Trump administration efforts to expunge Black history from American monuments and museums.
Leah Campos, the U.S. ambassador to the Dominican Republic, celebrated the painting’s removal on Instagram.
“In the Trump Administration and under my leadership we are turning away from globalist and woke ideologies and instead embracing American patriotism and the beauty of our great country!” she wrote, including a video of the painting’s removal edited with the Twisted Sister song, “We’re Not Gonna Take It.” Leave it to the Trump administration to put an anti-establishment song over a video of government censorship.