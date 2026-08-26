Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Darline Graham Says You Should Work Until You Collapse and Die

Graham mocked universal health care in the weirdest way possible after winning her primary election.

Senator Darline Graham stands in front of a backdrop that reads "Darline Graham *U.S. Senate*"
Senator Darline Graham
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Senator Darline Graham

GOP Senate nominee Darline Graham accidentally shared a horrifying anecdotal indictment of the U.S. health care system while attacking “government-run health care,” describing how her parents were forced to work while sick until they died and left her orphaned at 12, along with her older brother Lindsey, who recently died.

“Gun control, government-run health care, abortion until the moment of birth—bad idea after bad idea. Annie Andrews backs them all,” Graham said in a primary victory speech Tuesday attacking her Democratic opponent. “I have a different background and vision for our state.… My parents worked long, hard hours just to make ends meet. We didn’t take vacations. If they were sick, they had to get up and go to work because if the doors weren’t open, we weren’t making money. My mother passed away when I was 11, and my father just over a year later.”

Graham was immediately lambasted for her vivid depiction of exactly why universal health care is such a key issue for so many people. So many Americans—like Graham’s parents—can’t afford health care, can’t afford a day off, and can’t afford lifesaving care when they inevitably get sick, among other issues.

Andrews, a pediatrician, responded.

“Mrs. Graham Nordone says her family suffered and died without health care and apparently thinks yours should too,” she wrote Wednesday morning on X. “Call me crazy, but as a doctor, I believe there are few responsibilities more fundamental to government than keeping its citizens healthy and safe. No family should have to suffer simply because generations before them did.”

This eye-opening confession comes less than a week after Graham made another major flub, admitting she knew virtually nothing about the conflict between China and Taiwan, or national security in general. Nonetheless, she won a close primary contest against Ralph Norman with President Trump’s backing. She’ll face off against Andrews in November, an election that polls already indicate will be close.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

RFK Jr. Insists Measles Are Under Control Right After Two People Die

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. claimed the U.S. is doing “a better job than any country in the world” at curbing measles.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. holds up both hands while speaking at a podium
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Chris Machian/Omaha World-Herald/Getty Images
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the preeminent leader of the nation’s anti-vax movement, is suddenly blaming the Covid-19 lockdowns for the current surge in measles-related deaths.

Two unvaccinated people died from measles in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, this month, spurring calls for Kennedy’s resignation. So far this year, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has confirmed 2,777 measles cases, far exceeding the tally for 2025 by hundreds of cases.

Yet despite having made a career out of pushing anti-vax falsehoods, Kennedy dodged any responsibility for the recent uptick, telling reporters at a conference on school nutrition Wednesday that the blame should be directed at the regional lockdowns that took place during Donald Trump’s first term in 2020. Kennedy suggested that lapses in vaccination records six years ago had deleterious effects on America’s current measles immunization rates.

“This is a worldwide epidemic, and it’s happening because of the lockdowns, because many kids did not get vaccinated during the lockdowns,” Kennedy said.

Yet publicly available data published by the agencies Kennedy oversees proves him wrong. While it’s difficult to know exactly what percentage of the American population is actively inoculated against measles, the vaccination rates of children—who are most likely to contract the illness—are recorded by federal agencies.

According to CDC data, vaccination coverage for U.S. kindergartners fell by nearly three percentage points—from 95.2 percent to 92.4 percent—between the 2019–2020 school year and the 2025–2026 school year. The dip is more significant than it seems at face value: The lowered figures place the age groups below the threshold for herd immunity (95 percent), which would protect even unvaccinated members of a community.

Measles does not have a cure. The disease can cause a blotchy rash, pink eye, a high fever, white spots inside the mouth, full body aches, pneumonia, and severe dehydration. It can result in hospitalization or even death.

Fortunately, however, it is highly preventable thanks to a vaccine that was developed by a couple of American scientists in 1963. Less than a decade later in 1971, researchers created yet another vaccine capable of preventing measles as well as two other contagious illnesses—mumps and rubella—due to miraculous developments in modern medicine. The joint shot was named the MMR vaccine, an acronym for “measles, mumps, and rubella.” Kennedy has railed against the three-in-one shot, baselessly claiming that it was not “safely tested.”

The vaccine that Kennedy so loathes was so effective that measles was declared eradicated from the U.S. in 2000, a status determined by the lack of continuous transmission of the disease over a period of 12 months or more. That designation could be lost in November, when the U.S. is scheduled to undergo another review.

America’s diminishing herd immunity is due to a growing movement of anti-vax parents—whom Kennedy champions at the federal level—who refuse to provide their children with the same public health advantages that they received in their youth, mostly in fear of thoroughly debunked conspiracy theories that, at one point, linked autism to the jab.

During the deadly measles outbreak in Texas last year, Kennedy advised that state residents take extra vitamins rather than receive the vaccine, and justified a local religious community’s decision not to receive the vaccine by claiming that the measles vaccine contains “aborted fetus debris” as well as “DNA particles.” Fact check: It does not.

But the 72-year-old has a lot to gain from pushing disinformation about the jab: The more doubt and division that Kennedy sows, the more money he’ll make. Ahead of his appointment, Kennedy disclosed that he made roughly $10 million in 2024 from speaking fees and dividends from his anti-vaccine lawsuits. He’s also made cash from merchandising handled by his nonprofit, Children’s Health Defense, which bungled anti-vax messaging in Samoa so badly that it started a 2019 measles outbreak that resulted in the deaths of at least 83 people, the majority of whom were children under the age of five.

“No one needs to die from measles in 2026,” Republican Senator Bill Cassidy—a medical doctor who still voted to confirm Kennedy to lead the Department of Health and Human Services—wrote on X Wednesday. “Misinformation and misguided policies are leaving children unprotected against a disease we know how to prevent. The vaccine is safe and effective. Parents should talk to their doctor about protecting their children from this disease.”

As a reminder: Since their invention, vaccines have proven to be one of the greatest accomplishments of modern medicine. The medical shots are so effective at preventing illness that they have effectively eradicated some of the worst diseases from our collective culture, from rabies to polio and smallpox—a fact that has possibly fooled some into believing that the viruses and their complications aren’t a significant threat to the average, health-conscious individual.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s Reflecting Pool Renovation Is Somehow Still Peeling Off

Months later, workers are still trying to repair the botched renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool
The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on August 22
Finn Gomez/Getty Images
The Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on August 22

President Trump’s renovation of the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool is continuing to fail. 

Freelance photographer Joe Flood posted a video Wednesday of workers dealing with large chunks of sealant peeling off the dry concrete at the bottom of the pool, which was full of water before Trump turned his attention to it. 

Trump has repeatedly claimed that the pool was vandalized, with the Washington, D.C. U.S. Attorney’s Office filing charges in July against former Olympic canoeist David Hearn for allegedly ripping a large gash from the pool’s blue paint and lining. Those charges were baseless, as the pool’s paint was peeling off due to the application of hydrogen peroxide to kill algae. The U.S. Attorney’s Office was forced to drop the case against Hearn and all other so-called “vandals.”

The state of the pool Wednesday would seem to confirm that Trump was wrong all along, although he has yet to admit it. Last week, court filings revealed that the Trump administration knew the pool’s paint was peeling almost a month before bringing charges against Hearn and other defendants.

Trump gave the renovation project to a business owned by a longtime Republican donor, curiously named  Greenwater Services, through a no-bid process. The Justice Department has admitted that the damage to the Reflecting Pool was caused by Greenwater’s “flawed” installation of the pool lining, not vandals, and it doesn’t appear to be over yet. 

Not only is the pool still in an awful state, but Trump could face legal action from Hearn over the false claims his administration made against him, and Democrats in Congress want to investigate why the administration pushed the made-up charges. This long, drawn-out, failed project that wasn’t even necessary in the first place is emblematic of Trump’s presidency. 

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Half the Country Sues to Stop Trump’s Dangerous USPS Mail Ballot Rule

Blue states are trying to block the new rule on mail-in voting ahead of the midterms.

USPS mailbox
Marcin Golba/NurPhoto/Getty Images

Nearly half of the states in the U.S. have filed a lawsuit to stop the United States Postal Service from imposing new restrictions on mail-in voting ahead of the midterms in November.

The 55-page complaint, filed by Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro, Washington D.C., and 23 blue states, comes two days after the Supreme Court halted an injunction on President Trump’s executive order requiring changes to mail ballots.

Under the new U.S. Postal Service rules, states must submit mail-in voters’ information into a USPS portal, and meet strict requirements for their ballot envelope designs.

“We’re suing to block USPS’s rule restricting mail-in voting. This rule is an unlawful overreach that shows just how far President Trump will go to control elections—and we won’t stand for it,” said California Attorney General Rob Bonta on Wednesday. “Your vote is your voice. We’re asking the court to ensure every person has the right to make theirs heard.”

“One need not look further than the White House to explain USPS’s unprecedented and unlawful conduct. President Trump has long opposed mail voting, expressing that it would ‘LEAD TO THE END OF OUR GREAT REPUBLICAN PARTY,’” the lawsuit read. “Since reassuming office, the President has aimed to—in his words— ‘get rid of MAIL-IN BALLOTS.’”

“I’m suing to block the Trump administration’s new rule that allows the USPS to intercept and reject lawful ballots, threatening millions of Americans’ right to vote,” said New York Attorney General Letitia James. “With the midterms less than three months away, this will create confusion and unacceptable risks for voters.”

This policy is voter suppression masquerading as fraud control, led by a president who can’t accept the will of the electorate. The Trump administration sees it as a major win.

“Radical Democrats continue to oppose commonsense measures that protect the security of mail-in ballots and ensure only Americans are electing American leaders,” White House spokeswoman Lauren Bis said. “The Trump Administration will continue to lawfully enact the agenda President Trump was elected on—which includes the safety and security of our elections.”

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Declares Palestine Action Far-Left Terrorist Group

The Trump administration is targeting Palestine Action as it goes after leftist movements globally.

Proteters hold up a Palestinian flag and a sign that reads "We're Protestors Not Terrorists."
Palestine Action and Defend Our Juries protesters in London on July 30
Jordan Pettitt/PA Images/Getty Images
Palestine Action and Defend Our Juries protesters in London on July 30

The Trump administration has declared a British pro-Palestine organization a terrorist group.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent announced Wednesday that the U.S. is sanctioning Palestine Action, accusing the organization of “having materially assisted, sponsored, or provided financial, material, or technological support for, or goods and services to or in support of, an act of terrorism.”

“Far-left extremists, their fronts, and their enablers should be on notice: We will bring the full weight of our economic tools to bear,” Bessent said in a statement. “Political terrorism has no place in our society, and we will continue to cut the financial lifelines of these groups until they are eliminated.”

The designation is part of the administration’s global crusade against left-wing organizations and movements, specifically antifa, or anti-fascism. President Trump has signed several executive orders, including the troubling security memo NPSM-7, labeling the entire anti-fascist movement as “treasonous” to the U.S.

Palestine Action was designated as a terrorist organization by the British government last year over protests at military bases and against the Israeli weapons manufacturer Elbit Systems. British lawmakers cited a specific instance in which activists broke into an airbase and sprayed military planes with red paint.

The group’s leaders are challenging the British government’s designation, appealing to the U.K. Supreme Court and the European Court of Human Rights after earlier court battles ruled in favor of the authorities. Hearings are scheduled for later this year.

None of that seems to matter for the Trump administration, which has been systematically criminalizing dissent and pro-Palestine activism in defiance of the First Amendment to the Constitution. If Palestine Action successfully overturns its terrorism designation in the U.K., U.S. protections for free speech and freedom of assembly will look worthless by comparison.

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington