Darline Graham Says You Should Work Until You Collapse and Die
Graham mocked universal health care in the weirdest way possible after winning her primary election.
GOP Senate nominee Darline Graham accidentally shared a horrifying anecdotal indictment of the U.S. health care system while attacking “government-run health care,” describing how her parents were forced to work while sick until they died and left her orphaned at 12, along with her older brother Lindsey, who recently died.
“Gun control, government-run health care, abortion until the moment of birth—bad idea after bad idea. Annie Andrews backs them all,” Graham said in a primary victory speech Tuesday attacking her Democratic opponent. “I have a different background and vision for our state.… My parents worked long, hard hours just to make ends meet. We didn’t take vacations. If they were sick, they had to get up and go to work because if the doors weren’t open, we weren’t making money. My mother passed away when I was 11, and my father just over a year later.”
Graham was immediately lambasted for her vivid depiction of exactly why universal health care is such a key issue for so many people. So many Americans—like Graham’s parents—can’t afford health care, can’t afford a day off, and can’t afford lifesaving care when they inevitably get sick, among other issues.
Andrews, a pediatrician, responded.
“Mrs. Graham Nordone says her family suffered and died without health care and apparently thinks yours should too,” she wrote Wednesday morning on X. “Call me crazy, but as a doctor, I believe there are few responsibilities more fundamental to government than keeping its citizens healthy and safe. No family should have to suffer simply because generations before them did.”
This eye-opening confession comes less than a week after Graham made another major flub, admitting she knew virtually nothing about the conflict between China and Taiwan, or national security in general. Nonetheless, she won a close primary contest against Ralph Norman with President Trump’s backing. She’ll face off against Andrews in November, an election that polls already indicate will be close.