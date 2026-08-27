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Even Trump Lawyers Can’t Deny He “Irrevocably Damaged” Kennedy Center

Donald Trump’s own lawyers did not refute the allegation.

Tarp-covered scaffolding hides the front of the Kennedy Center
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s so-called renovations to the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts have done more harm than good—even his lawyers think so.

In a court filing Wednesday, Ohio Representative Joyce Beatty, the Democratic lawmaker mounting the legal challenge to Trump’s changes to the prestigious theater, said that the president’s lawyers had declined to defend him from accusations that he’d already marred the building.

“Tellingly, Defendants do not dispute that their prior efforts to emblazon the building with President Trump’s name may have irrevocably damaged the center’s historic marble facade,” Beatty’s lawyers wrote.

Trump’s lawyers suggested in a court filing Monday that if the administration was not allowed to proceed with the $250 million renovation project—including tacking the president’s name to the facade—the building would have to be demolished. Beatty’s lawyers called out the thinly veiled threat.

“In plain English, Defendants have not-so-subtly said: ‘What a nice Kennedy Center you have here. What a shame should something happen to it,’” Beatty’s lawyers wrote. “This is a breathtaking assault on the rule of law. It is delusional. And it must stop.”

In her filing, Beatty’s lawyers also pointed out that Trump’s overhaul of the prestigious national theater has only hastened its demise. The Kennedy Center is on track to fall $100 million short of its profit goal this year, and the shortfall can be directly tied to Trump changing the institution’s name. The center expects to miss its budget target by 70 percent and its contributed revenue by 25 percent, a projected $23 million deficit.

Earlier this month, the board voted again to close the center for two years so that it can renovate the building in Trump’s image. Now Beatty has asked a federal judge to once again keep Trump’s name off another man’s memorial.

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Education Department Seriously Posts Video Comparing Trump to Hitler

Was this a mistake—or did the Department of Education post this on purpose?

President Donald Trump seated at his desk with Linda McMahon, Howard Lutnick, and Lori Chavez DeRemer behind him. MAGA caps are on his desk.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

On Wednesday night, the Department of Education posted a video to X comparing President Trump to Adolf Hitler, and then deleted it following massive backlash. 

The video was a clip from the 2017 film Darkest Hour about Winston Churchill during World War II, and has Gary Oldman playing Churchill shouting, “You cannot reason with a tiger when your head is in its mouth!” Oldman’s character was talking about Hitler in the scene, but the department’s clip followed the line with techno music over a montage of President Trump, implying that he’s the tiger. The post carried the tagline, “No one does it like us,” followed by a tiger emoji. 

The post quickly attracted attention and a community note explaining the movie reference, with X users mocking and attacking the Department of Education account for comparing Trump to Hitler. One X account, @rokhannacycle, pointed out that the video appeared to be a ripoff of a Tiger Woods video from TikTok. 

The Trump administration regularly posts flippant, offensive memes on its social media accounts, sometimes incorporating white supremacist and white nationalist tropes. The Department of Homeland Security in particular regularly evokes neo-Nazi allusions to push the administration’s mass deportation policy. 

White House staffer Kaelan Dorr has pushed the edgy meme strategy, or “banger memes” as the White House X account describes it. It’s not clear in this case whether the communications staffer behind the post wanted Trump to look cool like a tiger and missed the context, or actually wanted to positively compare the president to Hitler. With this administration, unfortunately either is possible.  

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Trump Attempts to Troll Canada as He Loses Latest Trade War

Donald Trump has resorted to shitposting after kicking off another tariff spat.

Donald Trump looks down while walking outside the White House
Will Oliver/EPA/Bloomberg/Getty Images

The Trump administration has futilely projected a victory in its trade war with Canada, despite the obvious losses for the American public.

The White House’s official X account shared an image of a bald eagle attacking a Canada goose Wednesday, responding to a statement released the day before claiming that “President Trump is finally ending Canada’s free ride.”

“Canada has been ripping off the United States for decades—and President Donald J. Trump is done letting them get away with it,” the statement continued. The White House derided Canada’s previous trade commitments as “abuse” and insisted that, rather than negotiate, Canada “chose unreasonable demands, walk-backs, and flat-out rejection.”

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

But that’s not true.

According to Canadian officials, the trade talks collapsed after the Trump administration issued last-minute demands that Canada curtail its culture, asserting that two Quebec laws protecting the region’s use of the French language unfairly infringed upon American industry.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney suspended the talks on Friday, triggering Trump’s 50 percent tariff rate on roughly $28 billion in Canadian exports. Carney, in turn, promised to match the tariffs “dollar for dollar,” with the reciprocal levies expected to begin September 8.

In a powerful speech delivered the following day, Carney referred to the U.S. as untrustworthy and unreliable, informing the Canadian public that the country would need to forge a new path without its longstanding economic alliance with the U.S.

The “new U.S. tariffs are designed to hurt us and divide us,” Carney said. “They’re a miscalculation.”

The two nations had spent months drafting a suitable trade agreement—talks that, according to Trump, were fruitful. Last week, Trump told reporters that the countries had reached a deal and were fine-tuning some details. On Friday, hours before Trump’s midnight tariff deadline, the president insisted again that he believed a deal could be reached.

Canadian officials did not paint the same picture. Quebec Premier Christine Fréchette told reporters Saturday that the U.S. had approached a “red line” with its demands.

“Our culture, our language, is central to our identity, and it is important to exclude that from the negotiating table,” Fréchette said, according to The Montreal Gazette.“Even though we are threatened with different tariffs, it won’t change. We will stay the way we are.”

Carney, similarly, said that the U.S. had “asked too much.”

Trump, for his part, appeared not to have even realized he ruined the talks. When asked Tuesday about the late-stage demands blowing up the deal, the president appeared to have no memory of the events.

“That sounds like me,” he said, adding, “They have to pay a fair amount. And if they don’t pay a fair amount, we won’t make a deal. That’s fine.”

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Trump Silent as Chinese Hackers Target Tons of Government Websites

The Department of Justice says hackers associated with the Chinese military have targeted federal agencies.

Donald Trump scrolls on his phone.
Alex Wong/Getty Images

A Chinese hacking operation breached multiple sensitive U.S. government agencies, the Justice Department announced Wednesday.

The DOJ, Federal Reserve, Senate, Department of Energy, Department of Health and Human Services, NASA, and National Institutes ⁠of Health were among the targets of the operation. The cyber-espionage campaign also targeted defense contractors, hospitals, power companies, and telecommunications providers.

The China-based Nanjing Xinjiuwei Network Technology Company was responsible for the hacks, according to the DOJ, which said its clients include China’s military, civilian intelligence agency, and its Ministry of State Security. According to an affidavit, the hacks have been taking place since at least 2018. Domains used by two hacking platforms, QScan and QTRouter, were seized by U.S. authorities this time around.

President Trump has not commented on the DOJ’s announcement, even though he has been posting on his Truth Social account all day. Chinese hackers have long targeted U.S. federal agencies and even went after now–Attorney General Todd Blanche in the run-up to the 2024 presidential election.

Trump attacked China in a speech to the American people last month, claiming that it interfered in the 2020 election, but later backtracked and downplayed his own accusations. This latest news appears to be a more serious attack on the U.S. government and American interests. Will Trump give it the appropriate level of concern?

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Darline Graham Says You Should Work Until You Collapse and Die

Graham mocked universal health care in the weirdest way possible after winning her primary election.

Senator Darline Graham stands in front of a backdrop that reads "Darline Graham *U.S. Senate*"
Senator Darline Graham
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
Senator Darline Graham

GOP Senate nominee Darline Graham accidentally shared a horrifying anecdotal indictment of the U.S. health care system while attacking “government-run health care,” describing how her parents were forced to work while sick until they died and left her orphaned at 12, along with her older brother Lindsey, who recently died.

“Gun control, government-run health care, abortion until the moment of birth—bad idea after bad idea. Annie Andrews backs them all,” Graham said in a primary victory speech Tuesday attacking her Democratic opponent. “I have a different background and vision for our state.… My parents worked long, hard hours just to make ends meet. We didn’t take vacations. If they were sick, they had to get up and go to work because if the doors weren’t open, we weren’t making money. My mother passed away when I was 11, and my father just over a year later.”

Graham was immediately lambasted for her vivid depiction of exactly why universal health care is such a key issue for so many people. So many Americans—like Graham’s parents—can’t afford health care, can’t afford a day off, and can’t afford lifesaving care when they inevitably get sick, among other issues.

Andrews, a pediatrician, responded.

“Mrs. Graham Nordone says her family suffered and died without health care and apparently thinks yours should too,” she wrote Wednesday morning on X. “Call me crazy, but as a doctor, I believe there are few responsibilities more fundamental to government than keeping its citizens healthy and safe. No family should have to suffer simply because generations before them did.”

This eye-opening confession comes less than a week after Graham made another major flub, admitting she knew virtually nothing about the conflict between China and Taiwan, or national security in general. Nonetheless, she won a close primary contest against Ralph Norman with President Trump’s backing. She’ll face off against Andrews in November, an election that polls already indicate will be close.

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