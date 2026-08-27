MAGA Senate Candidate’s Ex-Staffer Posted Nazi and KKK Images

Parra interned for Collins for a couple of months in 2024 before he was tapped to work as a contractor for Collins’s leadership PAC, reported The Washington Post Thursday.

A self-described political provocateur and “twink fascist,” Parra’s consulting website bills him as a political operative who can access more than 70 million followers through an “elite influencer network” for Republican causes. The website also displays multiple images of Parra next to Donald Trump, and highlights his work as a 2024 Trump surrogate.

In an interview with the Post, Parra claimed that the KKK image was artificially generated, and framed most of his posts as “satirical.” He also said that Collins was not aware of his personal X account, as it was set to private while he worked for the congressman.