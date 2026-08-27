MAGA Senate Candidate’s Ex-Staffer Posted Nazi and KKK Images
Representative Mike Collins still hasn’t answered questions about his son-in-law, who is a white nationalist influencer.
Even Georgia Republicans have grown worried about Representative Mike Collins’s staffing choices.
A former staffer for the memeing Georgia lawmaker—24-year-old Preston Parra—shared Ku Klux Klan and Nazi images to his personal social media account over the summer, including a swastika comprised of the word “twink” and an image of himself clad in a KKK uniform, the hood gripped in his hand. In other posts made in June and July, Parra repeatedly used a racial slur to refer to Black people, and posted the phrase “White Power.”
Parra interned for Collins for a couple of months in 2024 before he was tapped to work as a contractor for Collins’s leadership PAC, reported The Washington Post Thursday.
A self-described political provocateur and “twink fascist,” Parra’s consulting website bills him as a political operative who can access more than 70 million followers through an “elite influencer network” for Republican causes. The website also displays multiple images of Parra next to Donald Trump, and highlights his work as a 2024 Trump surrogate.
In an interview with the Post, Parra claimed that the KKK image was artificially generated, and framed most of his posts as “satirical.” He also said that Collins was not aware of his personal X account, as it was set to private while he worked for the congressman.
“What, is there supposed to be some kind of CIA background check?” Parra told the Post.
He added that he does not identify as a white supremacist because “it goes against his religion and he has a Colombian father,” according to the Post.
“I do think that the white race contributes more to the world,” he said.
However, Parra had more derogatory remarks toward the Post’s coverage following publication.
“Let a n--ga build his twink fascist regime,” Parra wrote on X, sharing a screenshot of the article (though he wrote out the slur).
Several Republicans who spoke with the newspaper said they had become concerned by the climate surrounding the Senate hopeful.
“In the South, we have a saying: You lay down with dogs, you get up with fleas,” Debbie Dooley, an original Tea Party organizer and conservative advocate in Georgia, told the Post. “Well, Mike Collins has got a lot of fleas on him.”
Collins has faced scrutiny over his own social media habits, as well. His endless pursuit of viral moments has spurred some questionable moments, including posts that were called racist and antisemitic.
The 59-year-old also has yet to address his son-in-law’s white supremacist social media posts, as reported by CNN last month. Collins’s November rival, Democratic U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff, has argued that Collins’s silence on the issue should be “disqualifying” for a candidate seeking higher office.