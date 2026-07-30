MAGA Candidate Flees When Asked About White Supremacist Relative
Representative Mike Collins has bragged about his close relationship with his son-in-law, who happens to be a white nationalist influencer.
MAGA Senate candidate Mike Collins fled his own press conference Thursday when faced with a question about his son-in-law’s social media posts promoting white nationalism.
During the outdoor event, Collins was asked to respond to reports that David Alan Scheer II, his son-in-law, has shared Nazi and antisemitic material online, including posts from the white nationalist hate group Patriot Front.
“You know, we’ve fully addressed that,” Collins said. “But Jon Ossoff refuses to disavow these Democrat socialist movements in our country—as a matter of fact he embraces them.”
Collins launched into a rant about all the things he felt Ossoff needed to answer for, without holding himself to the same standard. The Republican representative indicated he would take another question, but then abruptly excused himself.
“Listen, thank you. I appreciate y’all’s time. I appreciate you coming out this morning. Thank you very much,” Collins said, before he quickly departed.
Although Collins claims to have “fully addressed” his son-in-law’s actions, his prior response was far from a condemnation. “Nobody speaks for me, and I don’t speak for anybody else,” Collins told reporters last week. He also removed a photograph featuring Scheer from his campaign’s website.
Speaking of Collins’s website, the candidate found himself in hot water earlier this year after he published fake endorsements from several local officials.