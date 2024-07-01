Steve Bannon Press Conference Outside Prison Ends in Total Disaster
MAGA mastermind Steve Bannon tried to say offer his last words before heading to prison. It did not go to plan.
As Steve Bannon turned himself in to Danbury federal prison in Connecticut on Monday to serve out a four-month stint for refusing to testify to Congress for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol insurrection, demonstrators led by ruckus royalty Anarchy Princess carried signs reading “Bleach blonde bad built butch body” behind Bannon ally Marjorie Taylor Greene and smirkingly chanted “lock him up” against competing chants of “USA,” which inadvertently aided in the cacophony.
Demonstrators drowned out the MAGA press conference with cowbells and chants, making Bannon’s last words before heading off to the big house indecipherable.
Bannon was found guilty on two counts of contempt of Congress after refusing to comply with a congressional subpoena in 2022 and sentenced to four months in federal prison. He unsuccessfully attempted to appeal his conviction, with the Supreme Court refusing to save him just last week. Greene has fumed at Bannon’s conviction, calling it “a DISGRACE to our country, and an affront to the principles of justice it was founded upon.”
Anarchy Princess first came to prominence when she stood behind Trump ally Peter Navarro during his own press conference after he, too, was found guilty of contempt of Congress in September 2023. During that presser, Anarchy Princess’s simple yet effective antics ruffled Navarro’s feathers so much he attempted to take her sign blazoned with the words “Trump lost (and you know it!),” which she deftly kept out of his reach as she reminded him, “You’re already facing charges.”
Bannon will be in prison until after the general election, serving his time in a facility slightly less glamorous than the “Club Fed” minimum security facility he had hoped for due to yet another open criminal case against him in New York. Bannon is accused of defrauding donors with empty promises to build a border wall. He pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering, fraud, and conspiracy in September 2022 and is expected to stand trial this September in the same courthouse that convicted Trump.