Steve Bannon Makes Chilling Statement Upon Release From Prison

Bannon told Axios upon his release that he felt “amazing and more importantly empowered,” after doing time—chilling words from a man who was too antagonistic and bigoted for even Trump’s inner circle. The man known for enthusiastically platforming white nationalists and making hateful assertions about immigrants, Muslims, and then some could shoot a new dose of chaos into the already vulgar Trump campaign with his conspiracy-laden podcast.



This summer, Trump told reporters that Bannon’s conviction was “absolutely” politically motivated and that other people have done “far, far bigger things.” Bannon took the “political prisoner” mantle very seriously upon his arrest, stating, “If this is what it takes to stand up to tyranny, If this is what it takes to stand up to the Garland corrupt, criminal DOJ, if this is what it takes to stand up to Nancy Pelosi, if this is what it takes to stand up to Joe Biden, I’m proud to do it.”



The 70-year-old faces more criminal charges in New York state court, where he allegedly scammed donors who pledged money toward constructing the U.S.-Mexico border wall. The trial is set for December. Bannon has pleaded not guilty.

