The Data Center Backlash Is a Rare Bright Spot in American Politics

Meta’s Mark Zuckerberg published his own AI manifesto earlier this month that was, to his credit, slightly more down-to-earth. He emphasized the widespread value of agentic AI, where each person would have an “exceptionally capable personal agent that understands your goals, and everything you care about,” all through a Meta-equipped device. This agent would “work 24/7 on your behalf to improve your relationships, health, career, finances, home management, hobbies, and more. It will free up time for the things you enjoy, and help you accomplish more than you could otherwise.”

That doesn’t sound so bad, right? One problem is that there isn’t really a need for it beyond mere convenience. I am skeptical that the AI industry has spent trillions of dollars to help me figure out who the Los Angeles Dodgers are playing this week or when my wife gets home from work, especially when Silicon Valley’s existing products already help me with those tasks. I’m sure there are some people who would enjoy that. No doubt a few of them will email me about it after this is published. But it seems like an extraordinary gamble to assume there will be a critical mass of users willing to pay for it, and insufficient to justify the knock-on harms that AI will also bring.

All of those manifestos may sound good to Silicon Valley venture capitalists but hold little water for anyone else. For the average American, AI destroys far more than it creates. Most Americans can’t do much about LLM model guardrails or Silicon Valley capital allocation, but they can do something about data centers. The physical incarnation of our prophecied digital overlords are the soft underbelly of Silicon Valley’s dominant business model.