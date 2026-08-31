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“Horrendous”: MAGA Shreds Trump for Cruel Post on Data Center Critics

The president’s supporters on Truth Social are up in arms after he said that opponents of data centers “want to end up being backwards and poor.”

Donald Trump looks haggard
Jim WATSON/AFP/Getty Images

“I regret ever supporting you.” “You have lost your mind.” “Horrendous messaging.”

These are just a few of the messages that President Trump’s supporters have sent him on Truth Social after his Monday morning attack on opponents of data centers.

Trump had defended data center projects, saying communities who oppose them “want to end up being backwards and poor.” “If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign,” he posted, adding that China “could not be happier with this anti Data Center movement.”

Some of his supporters on Truth Social were incensed.

“This statement is insane,” said @FLBeachbird. “I’m already on a water restriction.”

“You’re an idiot. You’ll be making money I suspect. Meanwhile our lives get shittier with no water, more noise,” commented @Seigfried75.

Trump has consistently backed data centers, which are proliferating amid the artificial intelligence boom, during his second term as president. Last month he said, “You have communities that really want the data centers, and frankly those are the smart communities because it means a tremendous numbers of jobs, very little actual disruption.”

In reality, people living near data centers complain about the negative effects on their lives, from the drain on water supplies to increased noise and utility costs. Most data centers only provide a few dozen permanent on-site jobs too. Public opposition to data centers has united people on the left and right.

Earlier this month, the Environmental Protection Agency proposed a new rule removing requirements that data centers would have to disclose how much they pollute, blocking residents who live near them from knowing what substances they’re being exposed to and denying them evidence to cite in any legal challenges.

It seems that Trump is will continue to stubbornly promote data centers, regardless not only of the environmental and economic costs, but the political ones too.

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Trump, 80, Zonks Out as His Team Brags He’s Fixed Health Care

Donald Trump couldn’t keep his eyes open as his advisers claimed health care is so much more affordable now.

Donald Trump sleeps as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks. A team of people (six men, two women) stand behind them, including Howard Lutnick and Dr. Oz.
President Trump falls asleep as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a health care affordability event at the White House on August 31.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
President Trump falls asleep as Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks at a health care affordability event at the White House on August 31.

America’s 80-year-old president cannot keep his eyes open.

Donald Trump was caught on camera getting some shuteye Monday afternoon—in the middle of a health care announcement at the White House.

Surrounded by several Cabinet members and a host of health care executives, Trump started slouching in his chair after he finished speaking. Then, while Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. addressed the cameras, Trump fluttered his eyes closed.

Trump’s slumber was intermittently interrupted by a jolt awake, followed by a darting glance around the room. But the president repeatedly returned to a drooped position, resting his hands on the Resolute Desk while slowly nodding his head along to the meter of his crew’s speech, rarely blinking or flexing his eyelids.

The president’s entourage has bragged for years about Trump’s supposedly endless supply of energy, claiming that he routinely works into the early hours of the morning and that they are themselves surprised by his short sleep habits.

But the MAGA leader’s often bizarre conduct in the public eye has spurred calls for a health examination as medical experts, politicians, and voters alike fret over symptoms of Trump’s potential cognitive decline.

Over the first year and change of his second term, Trump’s speeches have become more disjointed and incoherent, his behavior increasingly erratic, and his appearances more unwilling and unpredictable. Trump has spent hours at Walter Reed Medical Center, fallen asleep during more than a dozen critical meetings, appeared lost and disoriented around foreign heads of state, frequently slurred his speech, and appeared with discolored and bruised skin on several occasions.

So far this year, he has undermined several of America’s oldest alliances, started beef with Pope Leo XIV, and thrust the U.S. into war with Iran without a feasible game plan.

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Cory Mills Is Ghosting His Staff and Suntanning With a Special Friend

The disgraced congressman has been MIA since being defeated in a Republican primary earlier this month.

Representative Cory Mills walks down the steps of the Capitol.
Representative Cory Mills at the U.S. Capitol in 2024
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images
Representative Cory Mills at the U.S. Capitol in 2024

Scandal-plagued Republican Representative Cory Mills has apparently gone “missing” from work after losing the GOP primary to TV reporter Ryan Elijah earlier this month.

The Daily Mail, citing anonymous sources, reports that the 46-year-old Florida congressman has decided to spend time “blowing off steam” at a $2 million beach house on New Smyrna Beach with 27-year-old aspiring model Catherine Chils. According to the tabloid, Chils and Mills have been spending time together for the last three years.

The day after the primary, August 19, Mills and his companion spent the day sitting in chairs on the beach for the whole day, a neighbor told the Daily Mail. “He had just sat outside and had kind of taken the day for himself,” the neighbor said. Mills was reportedly there through the weekend, although Chils denied to the publication that she was at the house and said she and the congressman are just friends.

However, Mills’s staff is concerned because he has stayed out of communication since his defeat. Even before the election, Mills missed scheduled TV appearances on Fox News and on a local TV station.

It’s not the first time Mills has disappeared, though. “The fact that he went missing and the staff can’t find him or hear from him is pretty bad but not surprising. He does this all the time,” another source told the tabloid. Mills reportedly has his own campaign bus that he sometimes sleeps in, making his whereabouts harder to ascertain.

The New Republic has emailed Mills’s press staff for comment and will update this story if they reply.

Mills is facing investigations from the House Ethics Committee and Department of Justice over alleged wire fraud and other financial misconduct, as well as allegations that he assaulted an ex-girlfriend, Republican state committeewoman and former Miss United States Lindsey Langston, at his apartment last year. Langston also alleges that Mills threatened to release revenge porn of her and violently attack men she dated after they broke up.

More recently, Mills has refused to deny that he dated a 19-year-old while serving in Congress, and President Trump pretended he didn’t endorse the congressman and knew he was going to lose all along. It seems like Mills is now just trying to run out the days until he leaves office in January.

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Talarico Sounds Alarm as Texas Plans to Close Dozens of Polling Sites

The move would affect voting in one of Texas’s biggest counties.

Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate James Talarico speaks into a handheld mic
Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate James Talarico
RONALDO SCHEMIDT/AFP/Getty Images
Democratic nominee for U.S. Senate James Talarico

Democratic Senate candidate James Talarico is sounding the alarm over potential voter suppression as Texas moves to shutter dozens of polling stations.

The Tarrant County Commissioners Court will vote Tuesday on a plan to reduce the county’s voting stations ahead of the midterm elections, the Associated Press reported. If approved, the key battleground county will scrap 92 polling stations just weeks ahead of the midterm elections.

Talarico, who is running against Republican Attorney General Ken Paxton, voiced his concerns about the plan at a news conference Sunday. “The most powerful people in this county, the most powerful people in this country, don’t want us to be able vote easily,” Talarico said.

Tarrant County Elections Administrator Clint Ludwig insisted that the reductions would focus on low-turnout polling sites. Voters would still have more than 200 locations where they can cast their votes.

“We’re clearly not trying to suppress the vote,” said State Representative Matt Shaheen, the Republican chairman of the House Elections Committee. “That’s a silly accusation.”

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund and American Civil Liberties Union joined other voting rights groups to strongly condemn the proposal as a blatant “voter suppression tactic.”

“This proposal is a voter suppression tactic designed to impede Black voters and other voters of color from exercising their right to vote at the polls,” Demetria McCain, director of policy at the Legal Defense Fund, said in a statement.

This isn’t the first time Tarrant County officials have tried to gut the number of polling stations. In early August, they tabled plans to cut 140 sites amid overwhelming pushback.

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Russia Joins G20 Summit After Trump Invite—Sparking Massive Backlash

Our European allies were shocked after Russia’s finance minister attended the summit being held in North Carolina.

Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov at the G20 summit
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov at the G20 summit
Bernd von Jutrczenka/picture alliance/Getty Images
Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov at the G20 summit

Russia attended the G20 summit in North Carolina Monday, marking the first time that the nation has participated in the global economics meeting since it invaded Ukraine four years ago.

Russia’s finance minister, Anton Siluanov, attended alongside representatives of the Russian Central Bank at the invitation of Donald Trump. But the diplomat’s presence was not welcomed by all—European leaders spent much of the morning scorning Siluanov.

German vice chancellor and finance minister Lars Klingbeil scolded Siluanov, demanding that Russia end the war.

“I find the signal sent ​by ​receiving the ⁠Russian finance minister here quite troubling,” Klingbeil ​told reporters following the encounter, according to a translation provided by Reuters. “I ​would ⁠have wanted greater clarity from the American side that he ⁠should ​not be received ​here as a normal guest.”

“You cannot simply return to normality,” Klingbeil emphasized.

Tensions boiled again on the matter of the summit’s historic group photo, as European officials unanimously demanded that Siluanov not be included, else they would boycott the photo altogether.

The photograph was eventually taken without Siluanov. Instead, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent posed for a solo picture with the Russian official.

Siluanov’s attendance and invitation were not announced by the Trump administration prior to Monday’s assembly, according to The New York Times, though the White House’s affinity for Russia should not come as a surprise. It was reported in April that Trump was planning to personally invite Putin to the G20 leaders’ December summit in Miami, and Trump has advocated for Russian participation in other Western alliances throughout his presidency. In 2018, he argued that Russia should be “at the negotiating table” of the G7. The following year he said the same, claiming that turning the G7 into the G8—with Russia—would be a “positive thing.”

The idea reemerged in 2025, when Trump said it was a “mistake” to keep Russia from the G7 and that Russia never would have invaded Ukraine if it had been included in the economic conference.

As Siluanov attended the G20 summit, Russian President Vladimir Putin appeared at another summit in Kyrgyzstan, where he was set to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

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