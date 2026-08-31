“Horrendous”: MAGA Shreds Trump for Cruel Post on Data Center Critics

Trump had defended data center projects, saying communities who oppose them “want to end up being backwards and poor.” “If they want to be successful and rich, with far lower taxes and jobs all over the place, let Data Reign,” he posted, adding that China “could not be happier with this anti Data Center movement.”

Some of his supporters on Truth Social were incensed.

“This statement is insane,” said @FLBeachbird. “I’m already on a water restriction.”