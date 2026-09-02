Trump Complains About Iranians After Allegedly Committing a War Crime
Donald Trump wants to know when the Iranian people will “rise up and fight”!
President Donald Trump is clueless about why the Iranian people won’t rise up against their government, oblivious to the fact that his bombing campaign isn’t exactly inspiring.
“I’m not trying to force Iran to the bargaining table, as ABC Fake News reported. I couldn’t care less if they sign a worthless, to them, agreement. I like our position now much better, with almost total control of the Hormuz Strait, and their economy totally collapsing,” the president posted on Truth Social Tuesday night. “They are just playing out the inevitable. When are the Iranian people going to rise up and fight? President DJT.”
Meanwhile, the U.S. bombed the Iranian city of Kuhestak in Sirik County near the Strait of Hormuz overnight Tuesday, hitting a wedding ceremony in one of their strikes and killing at least five civilians, most of them women and children, according to the Iranian government. A nearby communications tower is believed to have been the target. In response, Iran fired missiles at U.S. bases around the Middle East.
“The United States’ catalogue of atrocities against the nation of Iran is now complete: a residential home in Kuhestak, #Sirik, was brutally attacked tonight while families were celebrating a wedding. More than 50 innocent men, women and children were martyred or wounded,” Esmaeil Baghaei, a spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, wrote on X. “This cruelty cannot be separated from the chain of atrocities that preceded it in #Minab, #Lamerd, Qeshm and elsewhere nor from the strikes on military targets that were dressed in deceptive justifications.”
To the Iranian public (and elsewhere), pictures and video of such attacks are likely to help the Iranian government’s cause much more than Trump’s. For all of Trump’s talk of wishing to help the Iranian public against their government, the death of innocent civilians sends an entirely different message.
Iranians haven’t forgotten the bombing of Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab at the start of the war in February that killed 200 people, mostly schoolchildren. They aren’t going to forget that a wedding was bombed, something that seems to be a recurring theme of American military misadventures. Trump is delusional if he thinks that this will win over the Iranian people.