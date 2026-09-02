Trump’s Next War Is Already Underway in Latin America

Speaking at a gathering in Panama in August, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth outlined the coalition’s goals: “To degrade, dismantle, and destroy narco-terrorist networks,” using the term the administration has for traffickers. Soon after, he outlined a new mission for U.S. forces in the area, operating under SOUTHCOM, saying that the U.S. is using “military capabilities against real threats who need to be deterred and defeated.”

Much of what the Trump administration is doing has been built on a long-standing foundation: The U.S. has sent forces to Latin America to fight drug traffickers in the past, and the 7th Special Forces Group has considerable experience operating in the region. What is new, however, is the call for expanded action: The administration has, for all intents and purposes, found a way to further weaponize the post-9/11 security state by labeling drug traffickers as “narco-terrorists” and designating the cartels as foreign terrorist organizations. In so doing, the administration has the legal path for the full weight of military power to be brought to bear. And like in the global war on terror, that is manifesting in everything from targeted strikes on oceangoing vessels alleged to be manned by traffickers to less-trumpeted ground campaigns with regional partners. “That’s going after the enemies of our country—designated terrorist organizations—unabashedly,” Hegseth said last month.

Backing the regional, U.S.-led coalition is a new military task force. In August, the U.S. set up Joint Task Force Western Hemisphere, replacing Joint Task Force Southern Spear, which oversaw the blockades of Venezuelan oil ships and, eventually, the raid on Caracas last January. The new command serves as the U.S. arm of the new security coalition, with deployed ships as well as a Marine Corps force sent to the region explicitly to fight traffickers. There are many questions about this new effort, including how many forces are actually being sent to the region and what objectives they have been assigned to pursue. There are also valid concerns over human rights abuses. But what is even more concerning is the way the administration has a free hand to rapidly scale up these operations under this new framework.