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ICE Officer Charged With Lying to Investigators After Shooting Someone

Federal prosecutors have charged an ICE agent who lied about shooting a man in Minneapolis.

ICE agent vest
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP/Getty Images

An Immigration and Customs Enforcement agent has been charged by federal prosecutors with lying about the shooting of a Venezuelan man in Minnesota earlier this year.

The Associated Press, citing an unnamed source, reports that officer Christian Castro, who allegedly shot Julio Cesar Sosa-Celis in the leg during January’s Minneapolis crackdown, has been charged with making false statements to federal investigators.

The federal charges come after Castro was released from a Texas jail last week thanks to Republican Governor Greg Abbot’s refusal to sign an extradition order to Minnesota, where Castro faced separate charges of assault and false reporting related to the shooting.

The government tried to claim Sosa-Celis beat an officer with a broom handle and snow shovel but was forced to drop its charges against him after video evidence debunked its case. ProPublica reported earlier this week that the Department of Justice blocked federal prosecutors from bringing more serious civil rights charges, like those brought against the officers who killed George Floyd, against Castro.

The Associated Press reports that no final decision has been made regarding whether further charges will be brought against Castro. It’s a surprising move from the DOJ, considering how much the Trump administration has sought to protect ICE agents from prosecution. The DOJ still has not charged anyone over the deaths of Alex Pretti and Renee Good, two Minnesotans who were shot and killed by ICE agents as part of “Operation Metro Surge.”

In those cases, it may all be up to Minnesota authorities, who have received evidence from both killings from the federal government. But Minnesota may run into resistance, much like it did in its attempt to prosecute Castro. For now, though, Castro may soon have to go to federal court.

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Every Democrat Who Voted to Defund Schools That Boycott Israel

House Republicans were able to pass the dangerous bill with the help of 33 Democrats. Here are their names.

Students in a crowd (seated and standing) listen to a speaker standing in front of them. Many of them wear keffiyehs, including the speaker..
The University of Maryland campus in College Park, in October 2024
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The University of Maryland campus in College Park, in October 2024

On Thursday, 33 Democrats joined Republicans to pass a law that would take federal funding away from academic institutions involved in any kind of boycott of or divestment from Israel. The legislation passed 237–169.

The Protect Economic and Academic Freedom Act, headed by Republican Representative Virginia Foxx and Democratic Representative Josh Gottheimer, strips federal funding from any school that carries out a “nonexpressive commercial boycott” of Israel—like “refusals to deal” with it on a business level. Notably, the bill also applies to boycotts of institutions based in Israeli settlements.

“Thank you @RepJoshG and @virginiafoxx for leading this important bipartisan effort to counter the dangerous BDS [or Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions] campaign and safeguard academic engagement with Israel,” the American Israel Public Affairs Committee, or AIPAC, celebrated on X after the vote. “This legislation helps protect pro-Israel students from discriminatory boycotts and efforts to deny them the ability to study in Israel or learn from Israeli professors, while fully protecting First Amendment rights.”

This is a boldfaced attempt to make not just political capitulation but financial capitulation to Israel a requirement for federal funding. Eighty percent of Democratic voters and Democratic-leaning independents have a negative view of Israel, as it continues to bomb Gaza and Lebanon and Israeli settlers terrorize Palestinians in the West Bank.

The bill has many detractors, even in the Democratic Party.

“The bill’s federal requirements raise serious questions about how they would operate in practice, the potential negative effects on institutions, and the extent to which the federal government may condition funding on policies that implicate First Amendment-protected speech,” the House Education and Workforce Committee Democrats wrote in a statement before the vote.

“No matter how strongly I oppose the BDS movement, I also believe that those who engage in BDS have a First Amendment right to do so. The First Amendment right to free speech does not apply only to agreeable speech,” Democratic Representative Jerry Nadler, Congress’s most senior Jewish member, wrote. “No matter how much I may disagree with BDS, and find it strategically stupid and morally repugnant, I will always fight to protect Americans’ right to speech with which I disagree. It is the only way to ensure speech I do agree with is equally protected.”

The bill now heads to the Senate to be voted on when it returns from Labor Day break on September 14.

Here is every Democrat who voted to take funding away from universities that boycott Israel:

Jake Auchincloss (Massachusetts)
Kathy Castor (Florida)
Gilbert Ray Cisneros Jr. (California)
Jim Costa (California)
Joe Courtney (Connecticut)
Henry Cuellar (Texas)
Donald G. Davis (North Carolina)
Lois Frankel (Florida)
Laura Gillen (New York)
Jared F. Golden (Maine)
Vicente Gonzalez (Texas)
Greg Landsman (Ohio)
George Latimer (New York)
Susie Lee (Nevada)
John W. Mannion (New York)
Jared Moskowitz (Florida)
Donald Norcross (New Jersey)
Jimmy Panetta (California)
Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Washington)
Josh Riley (New York)
Bradley Scott Schneider (Illinois)
Hillary J. Scholten (Michigan)
Kim Schrier (Washington)
Brad Sherman (California)
Darren Soto (Florida)
Haley M. Stevens (Michigan)
Thomas R. Suozzi (New York)
Shri Thanedar (Michigan)
Dina Titus (Nevada)
Ritchie Torres (New York)
Juan Vargas (California)
Eugene Simon Vindman (Virginia)
Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Florida)

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Growing Number of Republicans Are Sick of “Inept” Pete Hegseth

More and more Republicans want Trump to get rid of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth zones out while seated at a table.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth
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Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

At least two Republicans in Congress are now calling for Pete Hegesth’s ouster as secretary of defense.

Following Army Secretary Dan Driscoll’s resignation on Wednesday, Senator Thom Tillis called for President Trump to fire Hegseth, saying that he has “never witnessed more inept management” at the Pentagon.

“If we had a @SecWar who maintained the same priorities and forward-thinking, he would be fighting to retain talented leaders like Dan and the many flag officers he has forced into retirement. Instead, he is creating a leadership void at the top of our military ranks,” Tillis wrote on X. “I urge the President to find a new leader at the Pentagon who will retain and empower our military talent rather than diminish it.”

Later on Wednesday, Republican Representative Don Bacon backed up Tillis.

“I agree with the sentiments of Senator Tillis. I hate to tell the president who he should hire and fire. I don’t know if it’s really my role, but I would say this: I would not—he would not be on my team. I think he is—he has not been a very good leader in many ways,” Bacon said on CNN regarding Hegseth.

Other Republicans have not yet called for Hegseth to go but have expressed concern over Driscoll’s departure.

“I was disappointed. I think he’s been a pretty solid guy. So disappointed,” Senator Mike Rounds told The Hill.

“I’m tired of all the churn,” Republican Representative Mike Rogers, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said Tuesday. “I want to see some stability over there.”

Driscoll informed Trump personally about his fears of a weakened military with all of the high-level military purges pushed by Hegseth. Initial reports suggested that Trump was shocked at the news but has not signaled that any changes are forthcoming.

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Trump Finds New Way to Target Schools That Support Non-White Students

Donald Trump is siccing the IRS on higher education.

A building on the Harvard University campus
Harvard University campus
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Harvard University campus

The Trump administration has found a new way to target Black and brown students at American universities—by giving white kids all their money.

The Department of Treasury proposed a new rule Thursday that would require the IRS to deny tax-exempt status to any private school offering targeted support for Black and minority students. If implemented, the rule will go into effect on May 31, 2027, and affect an estimated 18,000 schools across the country.

The Trump administration has long asserted that the very programs meant to address the nation’s history of racial discrimination and segregation are themselves a form of racial discrimination in violation of federal standards. The new rule comes amid sweeping efforts by the government to gut funding from supposedly diversity, equity, and inclusion programs, and to reallocate any money that’s not earmarked for the white—sorry, right—purposes.

The proposed rule could have stark implications for historically Black colleges and universities, which are currently tax-exempt. Even as the Trump administration made efforts to gut funding for programs pushing DEI at other schools, these institutions previously received a financial boost from the Trump administration, a surprising move that gave some the impression that the president has no problem with Black people in Black spaces. He just couldn’t stomach them attending the universities his friends’ kids might go to.

The proposed rule also stands to gut charitable giving from donors. If schools fail to comply with the Trump administration’s rule and lose their tax-exempt status, donors’ gifts would no longer be considered tax-deductible. If schools hope to retain their tax-exempt status, the proposed regulation would force institutions to work with donors to determine alternative sets of eligibility criteria for scholarship recipients.

The proposed rule is likely to face legal challenges, but it comes as the Supreme Court has gutted protections against racial discrimination toward Black and minority communities by pretending we all live in a postracial society.

Read more about Trump’s attacks on higher education:
Trump Dealt Stinging Loss as Judge Dismisses Revenge Suit on Harvard
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Billionaire Leon Black Sues House for Trying to Ask Him About Epstein

Black refused to appear for a scheduled deposition in front of the House Oversight Committee.

Leon Black wears sunglasses while walking into the Capitol
Leon Black
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Leon Black

Leon Black, a billionaire investor with millions of dollars in financial ties to Jeffrey Epstein, refused to appear before Congress Thursday.

Black had appeared before the committee for a voluntary, closed-door interview on June 26, where lawmakers used the brief meeting to subpoena Black regarding two nondisclosure agreements he had with different women and to demand he return for a videotaped deposition under oath on September 3.

But Black did not show up. Instead, Black’s legal team filed a lawsuit, suing the committee in an attempt to block the subpoenas.

Earlier this week, Black was identified by outgoing representative Thomas Massie as one of 14 co-conspirators and “perpetrators” of Epstein’s crimes that the lawmaker said the Justice Department should immediately investigate.

In a 28-page complaint, Black’s legal team claimed there was “no justification for such a sweeping and intrusive subpoena served upon a private citizen.”

“Mr. Black supports the congressional efforts to stamp out trafficking and to ensure that this country never has another Jeffrey Epstein. But Mr. Black has already testified to Congress that Epstein had nothing to do with drafting or creating any confidentiality agreements he may possess,” the complaint reads. “He has also informed the Congress that [Ghislaine] Maxwell had nothing to do whatsoever with any such agreements.”

Black co-founded and led Apollo Global Management until 2021, when he was ousted after an internal review found he had significant ties to Epstein, including more than $150 million in payments for financial advice between 2012 and 2017.

Two years later, an unidentified Jane Doe sued Black for allegedly raping her when she was just 16 years old in Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse. The graphic lawsuit detailed that the victim had autism and a rare form of Down syndrome that has left her “developmentally … at about 12 years old.” It was the third such lawsuit accusing Black of rape.

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