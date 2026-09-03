Sailors Say USS Lincoln Was Their Worst Deployment Ever
They expressed concern that Donald Trump’s war in Iran would make ultra-long deployments the norm.
Sailors fresh off the USS Abraham Lincoln have some serious concerns about their record-setting deployment.
MS NOW’s Priya Sridhar appeared on The Last Word Wednesday night after speaking with some of the 5,000 sailors deployed for nearly 300 days onboard the aircraft carrier during their long-awaited port call in Pattaya, Thailand.
“Many of them told me that this was in fact the worst deployment that they have ever experienced,” Sridhar said. “It was incredibly hard. And many of them expressed to me that they actually wished they hadn’t even done a port call, at this point, they wanted to just go directly home.”
The sailors also expressed concerns that amid President Trump’s ongoing war with Iran, lengthier deployments would become normalized and hurt Navy retention, especially among junior service members, Sridhar said.
Families of sailors aboard the Lincoln have come forward with reports about their relatives’ experiences with poor conditions, food shortages, and sanitation issues. During the Lincoln’s record-breaking deployment, there have been multiple instances in which sailors tried to jump overboard. One sailor who attempted to jump overboard is reportedly facing disciplinary action and could lose half his pay.
But the Navy’s problems are more widespread than just the Lincoln. Trump’s extended military campaign in the Middle East and total disregard for the conditions U.S. service members are facing is seriously killing morale, and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s lackluster leadership certainly isn’t helping.
It looks like the issue will only continue to escalate, as Trump is reportedly plotting to ramp up military action against Iran after the midterm elections.