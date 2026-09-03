Sailors Say USS Lincoln Was Their Worst Deployment Ever

“Many of them told me that this was in fact the worst deployment that they have ever experienced,” Sridhar said. “It was incredibly hard. And many of them expressed to me that they actually wished they hadn’t even done a port call, at this point, they wanted to just go directly home.”

The sailors also expressed concerns that amid President Trump’s ongoing war with Iran, lengthier deployments would become normalized and hurt Navy retention, especially among junior service members, Sridhar said.

MSnow: Now, I also got a chance to speak to some of the crew, the regular rank and file sailors who are part of this 5000 member crew that have been on this record setting deployment. And many of them told me that this was, in fact, the worst deployment that they have ever… pic.twitter.com/ioRSuPoH1a — Acyn (@Acyn) September 3, 2026

Families of sailors aboard the Lincoln have come forward with reports about their relatives’ experiences with poor conditions, food shortages, and sanitation issues. During the Lincoln’s record-breaking deployment, there have been multiple instances in which sailors tried to jump overboard. One sailor who attempted to jump overboard is reportedly facing disciplinary action and could lose half his pay.