The Supreme Court Is Showing Its Boundless Contempt for Black Voters

After the court’s 2023 ruling in Allen v. Milligan required Alabama to draw a second majority-Black congressional districts, voting-rights litigants in Louisiana sought the same remedy for that state. After they prevailed, a different group of litigants who cryptically described themselves as “non-African American voters” argued that the court’s remedy had unconstitutionally diluted their votes. Bert Callais, the lead plaintiff in the second case, reportedly later turned out to be a participant in the January 6 attack on the Capitol in 2021.

In Callais, the Supreme Court applied the same framework as Brnovich—keep the law intact, but rewrite it to be unworkable and unrecognizable—in order to defeat Section 2’s ability to curb racial gerrymandering. Under Section 2, voters could challenge their legislative maps by claiming that they are designed to dilute a particular racial group’s electoral power. Now, Alito said, they must “disentangle politics from race” by proving that the state wasn’t engaging in constitutionally permissible racial gerrymandering, which is practically impossible in states where race and party affiliation are nearly identical.

Alito also required that Section 2 plaintiffs draw a remedial map that could achieve a state’s other legitimate gerrymandering purposes, which can be pretextual in nature. In other words, if you want to succeed at a racial-gerrymandering claim, you must provide the court with a map that generally does the same thing as the one you are trying to challenge. This is the same Justice Samuel Alito who describes himself as a textualist when it comes to interpreting statutes.