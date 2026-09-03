Pentagon Mysteriously Pulls Hegseth’s Testosterone Screening Memo
It’s not clear what’s happening with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s mandatory testosterone screening for troops.
The Pentagon on Thursday took down recently published clinical guidance for Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s mandatory testosterone screening requirements for troops.
Before Thursday, the Pentagon’s website showed a link for “Clinical Guidance for Health and Human Performance Optimization” that explained Hegseth’s testosterone deficiency screening requirements for male and female service members 30 and older. On Thursday, that link read “PAGE NOT FOUND.”
“The draft (document) published on September 2, 2026, has been temporarily rescinded to allow for updates,” an anonymous official told Reuters. The reversal leaves the status of the controversial program unknown, as the department offered neither a timeline nor specifics on what was going to be updated.
Hegseth announced the controversial program last month.
“Today, I’m authorizing a new screening program for testosterone deficiency for our service members—ensuring you have the right testosterone levels to operate at your absolute best. Because it’s well-established science that as we age, testosterone levels often, naturally, drop,” he said in July. “Warfighters aged 30 and older are gonna be tested annually as part of their periodic health assessments.... Those under 30 can voluntarily choose to get the test as well.... If treatment is recommended, it’s entirely your choice to receive testosterone replacement therapy.”