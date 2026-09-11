Marco Rubio Is Pissed Off He Can’t Fire One of His Own Aides

In order to save his job, Wax made a Hail Mary call to Boris Epshteyn, Trump’s senior personal counsel, one source told the Mail. The president’s top lawyer stepped in to prevent Wax from being fired, five senior administration officials told the publication.

Rubio was infuriated that he couldn’t fire Wax, and has since made it clear that Wax is not welcome in his department, according to three senior administration sources.

“It signals to everyone else in the department that if you have the ear of someone close to the president, you are untouchable no matter what you do,” one State Department official told the Mail. Wax also has reportedly been able to use Natalie Harp to make inroads with Trump.