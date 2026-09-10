Trump Has Bonkers Excuse for Why He Won’t Just Give Out $5,000 Now

“Why not just give the money now? If you have the money, why not give it now?” Ingraham asked.

“Because they can’t. I’ll tell you what, because the Democrats can’t do it, because with them it’s negative growth,” Trump said. “With us, it’s so positive.”

LAURA INGRAHAM: Why not just give the money? If you have it, why not just give it now?



TRUMP: Because the Democrats can't do it. Because with them it's negative growth. pic.twitter.com/Z7uhIvhItv — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 10, 2026

In reality, Republicans are simply not on board. Even Fox News hosts balked at the hypothetical handouts’ estimated $1.3 trillion total price tag. If Republicans were the least bit interested in moving forward with these checks, then they already control Congress. They could just make it happen.

