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Trump Has Bonkers Excuse for Why He Won’t Just Give Out $5,000 Now

And that’s why he has to bribe people ahead of the midterms.

Donald Trump holds his arms out to the side while speaking at a podium during the Republican midterm convention
Donald Trump at the Republican midterm convention
Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News/Getty Images
Donald Trump at the Republican midterm convention

President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for why he’ll never give those $5,000 handouts.

Speaking to Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Thursday, Trump offered a baffling excuse for why he couldn’t distribute the $5,000 dividends he’d promised the night before.

“Why not just give the money now? If you have the money, why not give it now?” Ingraham asked.

“Because they can’t. I’ll tell you what, because the Democrats can’t do it, because with them it’s negative growth,” Trump said. “With us, it’s so positive.”

In reality, Republicans are simply not on board. Even Fox News hosts balked at the hypothetical handouts’ estimated $1.3 trillion total price tag. If Republicans were the least bit interested in moving forward with these checks, then they already control Congress. They could just make it happen.

Trump also claimed Thursday that he’d give $500 rebate checks to about one million people enrolled in the Affordable Care Act in 30 states, claiming they were overcharged by the Biden administration.

It’s increasingly clear that Trump is hoping he can pay Republicans’ way through the midterm elections by dangling cash in front of voters. But the president has promised to deliver cash payments multiple times, including $2,000 stimulus checks of tariff revenue and $5,000 stimulus checks for the bygone “DOGE dividend.”

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Trump Tries to Raid Treasury for Obamacare Rebates as Questions Swirl

Donald Trump claims Obamacare rebate checks will be sent out soon—but he won’t clarify who’s getting the money or where it’s coming from.

Donald Trump smiling at a podium in front of U.S. flags
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

President Trump says he’ll give $500 rebate checks to about one million people enrolled in the Affordable Care Act in 30 states, claiming they were overcharged by the Biden administration.

“The relief begins with refunding everyone who was overcharged, and the rebates are going out in just a few weeks,” Trump said in a video message posted to the White House X account Thursday morning.

Trump accused President Biden of collecting insurance company fees that were passed on to consumers in the form of higher premiums, but didn’t provide any evidence for the claim. But perhaps more concerning: Trump didn’t say where the money would be coming from or who exactly would be receiving the checks.

The White House later released a fact sheet online saying that the rebates would be disbursed beginning in October. The sheet did not specify exactly how much ACA enrollees were supposedly overcharged or if the proposal would require approval from Congress.

The timing of Trump’s plan is suspiciously less than two months before November’s midterm elections, and comes just hours after the president announced at the Republican midterm convention that he would send $5,000 checks to every American adult if Republicans keep control of the House and Senate.

“Only I can make this promise to you.… If the Republicans win the House of Representatives and the United States Senate, both of them … I will issue a dividend to every adult citizen in the United States of America for $5,000,” Trump said Wednesday night. “Very much like a successful company will do a cash distribution to its shareholders, or like last year when I gave our great members of the military $1,776, remember?”

That plan has been called a bribe, even attracting skepticism from Trump’s MAGA base. Trump has made similar promises before, like $5,000 DOGE checks that never came to fruition or the $2,000 dividend from tariffs that never materialized nearly a year later. Republicans also currently control Congress and the White House, and could theoretically send checks to the American people at any time. It seems that Trump is hoping that a little cash goes a long way toward making Americans forget how hard he has made their lives.

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TPUSA Was “Livid” Trump Hijacked Charlie Kirk’s Death Anniversary

Donald Trump scheduled his “Trump-a-palooza” on the one-year anniversary of Kirk’s death.

Donald Trump holds his arms out to the side while speaking at the Republican midterm convention
Bill Clark/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

“Trump-a-palooza” is already tearing MAGA apart.

Top brass at Turning Point USA were “livid” that Donald Trump’s ramshackle midterm convention in Dallas was scheduled for Thursday, the anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s death, two people familiar with the group told Politico’s Playbook. Many of TPUSA’s senior leaders have chosen to skip the convention altogether, including Kirk’s right-hand man Andrew Kolvet.

“I personally made the decision,” Kolvet told Playbook. “I want to remember Charlie here, inside his studio and on the campus that he built. I want our influencers and our contributors to come here and be a part of remembering Charlie.”

One person close to the White House told Playbook that the midterm convention was a “huge missed opportunity.”

“This week we should be laser focused on two things: commemorating the run-up to Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and hammering the Democrats in the run-up to 9/11 … not a half-assed convention,” the person said.

Trump and Vice President JD Vance both scrambled to maintain their grip around this increasingly alienated faction of conservatives.

Delivering a keynote address Wednesday, Trump thanked Erika Kirk for attending his self-obsessed convention on the anniversary of her husband’s death.

“She has put up with something, boy,” Trump said. “Oh, boy. What she’s had to go through and, the most beautiful family. It’s just terrible. But love, tough life, tough life. Can’t let it happen. From the very beginning of this journey, I’ve not stopped fighting and I never will stop fighting to protect you, your family.”

Vance called in to The Charlie Kirk Show Thursday hoping to demonstrate that the president’s massive ego hadn’t gotten in the way of his mourning. “All of us, I think, have this hole that we’re all trying to fill,” Vance said.

This week, Vance will be filling that hole by hosting an expensive and sparsely attended publicity event in order to satisfy his boss’s dream of being the center of attention.

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Seven Republicans Try to Stop Trump’s Sweeping Attack on Mail Ballots

Republican election chiefs in seven states are asking the Supreme Court to intervene.

An election worker sorts mail-in ballots
Heiko Rebsch/picture alliance/Getty Images

President Trump’s executive order cracking down on mail-in voting is running into resistance in some Republican-led states.

Republican election officials in seven states say that there isn’t enough time before the November midterm elections to implement Trump’s order, and have asked the Supreme Court not to let the plan go into effect, Politico reports.

Kentucky’s Michael Adams, North Dakota’s Michael Howe, South Dakota’s Monae Johnson, Georgia’s Brad Raffensperger, New Hampshire’s David Scanlan, and Kansas’s Scott Schwab, all secretaries of state, joined Utah Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson in submitting a brief to the high court Wednesday, saying, “Attempting to implement the rule now will almost certainly lead to mistakes, delays and confusion for both voters and election officials.”

“The work necessary to implement the rule in a manner that ensures workability and does not disrupt other ongoing processes that are crucial to a smooth election … cannot be responsibly accomplished in the time that remains in a manner that ensures both that the rule is implemented correctly and other crucial preparations do not fall by the wayside,” the brief states.

The seven officials stressed that their filing wasn’t a statement on whether they supported Trump’s order or not, saying it wasn’t their place to “opine on whether the Rule itself is good or bad,” adding that the merits of Trump’s proposal could be decided “well before the 2028 election.”

Mail ballots have already been sent to voters in North Carolina, Delaware, and Alabama, as well as in certain Wisconsin counties. In the coming weeks, that number will only grow, as 20 states begin to send out absentee ballots 45 days before Election Day in November. Washington state votes entirely by mail. Absentee voters everywhere are scrambling to come up with backup plans, such as making long flights, but others, such as military service members, don’t have other options.

Trump’s attacks are based on paranoia and a desire to fix the results to favor himself and Republicans. But his executive order, along with his push to pass the draconian SAVE Act, threaten to sow confusion and discourage voting, fueling chaos and conspiracy theories. While the SAVE Act remains stalled in Congress, only court challenges stand in the way of Trump messing up mail-in voting.

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DOJ Threatens Charges Against State Officials Not Caving on Voter Data

The Department of Justice is expanding its crusade to seize voter data, despite a series of losses in court.

Attorney General Todd Blanche
Attorney General Todd Blanche
Kent NISHIMURA/AFP/Getty Images
Attorney General Todd Blanche

The Justice Department sent letters demanding 30 states led by both Democrats and Republicans retain all 2024 election files, threatening their top election officials should they fail to do so. 

The letters order states not to destroy or dispose of any voting records from 2024, as the target states “are currently under investigation” and subject to “ongoing litigation.” 

“The purpose of this letter is to notify you of your obligations to take reasonable steps to conduct a litigation hold and preserve and retain all hard copy documents and electronically stored information … which may be relevant, or likely to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence,” the letter reads. “Your failure to preserve relevant data may constitute spoliation of evidence, which may subject you to civil and criminal sanctions.” 

The DOJ also told every target state—including red ones—that it is under investigation for not complying with the National Voter Registration and Help America Vote acts. 

“‘As you are aware, you are currently under investigation…’ Um, no, I was not aware, but I guess I am now,” Utah’s Republican Lieutenant Governor Deidre Henderson wrote Wednesday.  “It would be nice if the good folks at the DOJ would focus on actual problems instead of baselessly harassing election officials.” 

“It’s just one thing after another. Running elections is a lot of work, it’s very complicated, and it’s not something you can just pivot from all the time,” Henderson said in another video. “All of the things that have happened have been just way outside the scope of my imagination. Never expected to have the federal government insert themselves to this degree. 

The DOJ confirmed sending the letters, with a spokesperson telling The New York Times that the department targeted “the states we are in active litigation against regarding their failure to provide the full” statewide registered voter list. 

This is just the latest update in the DOJ’s brazen attempt to legitimize Trump’s baseless claims of widespread voter fraud ahead of the midterm elections. While the DOJ insists that the Civil Rights Act of 1960 grants them every right to seize states’ voter data, 23 judges have ruled otherwise. Even still, that hasn’t stopped the DOJ from issuing these vague demands. 

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