Trump Has Bonkers Excuse for Why He Won’t Just Give Out $5,000 Now
And that’s why he has to bribe people ahead of the midterms.
President Donald Trump is blaming Democrats for why he’ll never give those $5,000 handouts.
Speaking to Fox News’s Laura Ingraham Thursday, Trump offered a baffling excuse for why he couldn’t distribute the $5,000 dividends he’d promised the night before.
“Why not just give the money now? If you have the money, why not give it now?” Ingraham asked.
“Because they can’t. I’ll tell you what, because the Democrats can’t do it, because with them it’s negative growth,” Trump said. “With us, it’s so positive.”
In reality, Republicans are simply not on board. Even Fox News hosts balked at the hypothetical handouts’ estimated $1.3 trillion total price tag. If Republicans were the least bit interested in moving forward with these checks, then they already control Congress. They could just make it happen.
Trump also claimed Thursday that he’d give $500 rebate checks to about one million people enrolled in the Affordable Care Act in 30 states, claiming they were overcharged by the Biden administration.
It’s increasingly clear that Trump is hoping he can pay Republicans’ way through the midterm elections by dangling cash in front of voters. But the president has promised to deliver cash payments multiple times, including $2,000 stimulus checks of tariff revenue and $5,000 stimulus checks for the bygone “DOGE dividend.”