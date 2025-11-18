“Quiet Piggy”: Trump Snaps at Female Reporter Asking About Epstein
Donald Trump is clearly still pissed about the attention on Jeffrey Epstein, even if he’s pretending he’s fine with the vote in Congress.
Donald Trump snapped at a reporter late last week when she asked him about the Jeffrey Epstein files, appearing to insult her appearance.
The president was asked on Friday aboard Air Force One about his name showing up in many of Epstein’s emails and correspondence released by the House Oversight Committee, and how Epstein said Trump “knew about the girls.” Trump tried to deflect, saying that reporters should be looking into how much time Larry Summers and Bill Clinton spent with Epstein.
When a reporter asked him, “If there’s nothing incriminating in the files, sir, why not—,” Trump shut her down.
“Quiet! Quiet piggy!” Trump said to the Bloomberg reporter.
Trump is known for insulting reporters, usually calling them “fake news,” but it seems the Epstein revelations have pushed him into schoolyard territory. After months of calling the Epstein files in the government’s possession a hoax and trying to delay or block their release, Trump is now faced with the fact that Congress is expected to vote for their disclosure.
If Epstein stays in the news cycle much longer, Trump may resort to even more childish antics. But then again, it’s not really a huge departure from his usual self. One thing is for sure: The files must contain some damaging material to provoke this kind of reaction.