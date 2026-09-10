MAGA Official Barely Avoids Contempt Charge for Trying to Steal Seats
Missouri State Secretary Denny Hoskins saved his own skin with his last-minute announcement that the state would use its original district maps from 2022.
Missouri Secretary of State Denny Hoskins relented on the state’s congressional maps Thursday, ending weeks of election season chaos sparked by a scheme to eke out another Republican seat in the House.
“Following the United States Supreme Court’s stay, the only governing court order in effect is from the Missouri Supreme Court. In accordance with that order, my Office is directing local election authorities to use the 2022 congressional map,” Hoskins said in a statement.
The order came hours after a contentious hearing before the Missouri Supreme Court that weighed whether Hoskins should be held in contempt of court. By Thursday afternoon, the court found that Hoskins “was in CONTEMPT” of their decision, but he would avoid punishment because his decision to use the 2022 map had purged the civil contempt.
Last week, the Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the state needed to use its original maps drawn up in 2022, and could not use maps that were created in 2025 at Donald Trump’s behest (also known as the H1 B map)—even though state officials had used the new map during the August primary. The court held that the 2022 map was the only legally viable legislative map, since the 2025 map was still pending due to a referendum petition filed in December.
Yet Hoskins did not comply with the court order. Instead, he sought emergency relief from the U.S. Supreme Court, though Justice Brett Kavanaugh chose to reject the request on Tuesday.
Then matters got even more complicated. That same day, U.S. District Judge Stephen Clark—a Trump appointee—issued a temporary restraining order in a separate federal case, directing Missouri to use the 2025 maps while prohibiting state officials from using the 2022 map.
The U.S. Supreme Court chimed in on the matter for a second time on Thursday, overriding Clark’s decision by ordering the state to rely on Missouri’s prior ruling.
Missouri Attorney General Catherine Hanaway issued her own statement Thursday afternoon in support of Hoskins’s decision to walk back the 2025 map effort ahead of the midterms.
“We affirm the Secretary of State of Denny Hoskins’s position and decision to advise local election authorities that the 2022 map is in effect,” Hanaway said. “We respect and will continue to comply with all court decisions, including orders issued by the Supreme Court of Missouri. We appreciate Secretary Hoskins’s continued commitment to upholding the law and working diligently to fulfill his duties on behalf of Missouri.”