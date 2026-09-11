Republican Convention Attendee Calls for Shooting Democratic Stars
Texas Senator Ted Cruz seemed unbothered by the call.
Texas Senator Ted Cruz brushed off a convention attendee shouting to kill Democratic politicians and candidates.
During his speech at the Republican midterm convention Thursday night, Cruz failed to address an audience member calling for New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, Michigan Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed, and Texas Senate candidate James Talarico to be shot.
Cruz began: “When Mandami [sic] says he wants to seize the means of production—,”
“He should be shot!” someone interrupted from the crowd.
“He means it,” Cruz continued. “When Abdul El-Sayed says he has a quote ‘obligation’ to comply with Sharia law—”
“He should be shot!”
“He means it,” Cruz said. “And when James Talarico says he wants to dismantle capitalism—”
“He should be shot!”
“He means it!” Cruz continued.
If Cruz were anything resembling a real leader, he would have condemned the violent language, particularly as the comments fell on the one-year anniversary of Charlie Kirk’s death.
Clearly, Republican outrage at violent language only goes one way. Cruz himself has repeatedly condemned Democrats for using “hateful rhetoric” to criticize President Donald Trump’s sweeping immigration crackdown. Republicans have claimed that the left has a monopoly on doxing and calling for assassinations—all while the Trump administration has deleted government research showing that the right is responsible for far more political violence. Not to mention, Republicans regularly ignore Trump’s outlandish statements, whose own violent language has done little to lower the national temperature.