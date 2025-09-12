Kash Patel Is Screwing Up Kirk Investigation, Per Trump’s Ex-FBI Head

McCabe continued, saying: “The presence of the director imposes a huge burden on the field office. There’s all kinds of arrangements that have to be made. There’s all kinds of security concerns that arise. Transportation becomes very complicated. And that’s the last thing you wanna do to the field office while they’re in the middle of investigating a critical incident,” he said.

“So, again, strange to go out there under those circumstances. Why he went and then did not say anything at the press conference, I really, I really don’t know. I’m a bit at a loss to understand, like, what was the purpose of going out there,” McCabe concluded.

Patel’s visit comes after a series of blunders. First, he announced that “the subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody,” a few hours after Kirk’s murder, as if the case was closed.