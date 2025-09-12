Kash Patel Is Screwing Up Kirk Investigation, Per Trump’s Ex-FBI Head
Andrew McCabe took the current FBI director to task on Thursday.
Former FBI Director Andrew McCabe is perplexed by current FBI director Kash Patel’s decision to head to Utah himself to search for Charlie Kirk’s assassin.
“That one’s really hard to figure out. There are many good reasons why you wouldn’t go if you’re the director. You would not go out to the scene of an ongoing crisis, post-crisis investigation … you know, typically, directors don’t do that,” McCabe told CNN’s Abby Phillips.
McCabe continued, saying: “The presence of the director imposes a huge burden on the field office. There’s all kinds of arrangements that have to be made. There’s all kinds of security concerns that arise. Transportation becomes very complicated. And that’s the last thing you wanna do to the field office while they’re in the middle of investigating a critical incident,” he said.
“So, again, strange to go out there under those circumstances. Why he went and then did not say anything at the press conference, I really, I really don’t know. I’m a bit at a loss to understand, like, what was the purpose of going out there,” McCabe concluded.
Patel’s visit comes after a series of blunders. First, he announced that “the subject for the horrific shooting today that took the life of Charlie Kirk is now in custody,” a few hours after Kirk’s murder, as if the case was closed.
Then, just hours later, he said the “subject” was free to go.
McCabe wasn’t the only one concerned with Patel’s handling of the situation.
“What’s clear is that the information flow to [Patel] has not been accurate, or he is not interpreting it correctly, because it was just remarkable to have him say that—essentially imply that the shooter had been caught and then two hours later announcing that that person was not, in fact, the shooter and had been released. That just doesn’t happen in these situations,” NBC Intelligence Correspondent Ken Dilanian said Wednesday on MSNBC.
He also noted that Patel had fired the decorated and experienced head of the FBI’s Salt Lake City Office just two weeks before Kirk’s assassination.
On Friday morning, President Donald Trump announced that they have Kirk’s shooter in custody (again) on Fox & Friends.
“With a high degree of certainty, we have him in custody,” the president said. This has not yet been confirmed by Patel and the FBI.