USPS Tries Rejecting Entire County’s Ballot Over Spacing Issue
The postal service tried to reject an entire ballot over an issue with the envelope—a dark sign of the chaos that could unfold before November’s elections.
A Florida county’s mail-in ballot envelope design was almost rejected by the U.S. Postal Service for less than two-hundredths of an inch.
Leon County, Florida’s mail ballot envelope design placed the words “return service requested” 0.236 inches away from its election office’s return address, when it was supposed to be a quarter-inch, leading the USPS to reject it on September 2, the Tallahassee Democrat reports. The county’s supervisor of elections, Mark Earley, called it “ridiculous.”
After Earley’s office filed an appeal, the envelope design was eventually accepted.
“After several requests to postal employees today, I was granted a temporary certification for my envelopes in case the rule goes into effect. If the rule does not go into effect, then my envelopes are completely fine. So either way, we are good this election!” Earley told the Democrat in an email, referring to new USPS design rules resulting from President Trump’s executive order restricting voting by mail.
The egregious rejection raises questions about how mail-in ballots will be handled if the Supreme Court allows the rule to go ahead following a legal challenge from multiple states and municipalities, including some led by Republicans.
“The chaos factor is the real problem,” Earley, who has joined the court challenges, told the Democrat. “I’ve had voters tell me ‘I don’t trust anything anymore, so I’m just not going to vote.’ And so I say the only way that your vote doesn’t get counted is if you don’t try and vote.”
If the county had not been granted a reprieve, Leon County would have been stuck, as a statute requires ballots to be sent out to the county’s voters by September 24, a deadline that is too soon to create new envelopes. Earley told the newspaper that “these exact same envelopes have been used to mail many tens of thousands of ballots to Leon County voters in the 2024 elections and in the 2026 primary election without incident.”
According to Earley, he submitted the envelopes to USPS at its request, but many elections offices in Florida had not taken that step. That is probably true of many other elections offices across the country, and the postal service could end up finding fault with their mail-in ballots and envelopes, leading to chaos, conspiracy theories, and disputed results in November. Is that Trump’s goal?