Trump “Doesn’t Give a Sh*t Anymore” About the Republican Party

“The chaos factor is the real problem,” Earley, who has joined the court challenges, told the Democrat. “I’ve had voters tell me ‘I don’t trust anything anymore, so I’m just not going to vote.’ And so I say the only way that your vote doesn’t get counted is if you don’t try and vote.”

If the county had not been granted a reprieve, Leon County would have been stuck, as a statute requires ballots to be sent out to the county’s voters by September 24, a deadline that is too soon to create new envelopes. Earley told the newspaper that “these exact same envelopes have been used to mail many tens of thousands of ballots to Leon County voters in the 2024 elections and in the 2026 primary election without incident.”

According to Earley, he submitted the envelopes to USPS at its request, but many elections offices in Florida had not taken that step. That is probably true of many other elections offices across the country, and the postal service could end up finding fault with their mail-in ballots and envelopes, leading to chaos, conspiracy theories, and disputed results in November. Is that Trump’s goal?