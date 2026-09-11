Trump “Doesn’t Give a Sh*t Anymore” About the Republican Party
Here’s what the midterm convention revealed about Donald Trump.
Donald Trump doesn’t care about anybody but himself, according to Republican insiders.
That’s not necessarily news to the rest of the country. America’s felonious, billionaire president has been in office for a cumulative total of five and a half years, and in the public limelight much longer. Trump has allegedly cheated his employees, abused the power of his office, defrauded the American public, and sexually abused at least 27 women. He was found guilty of buying Stormy Daniels’s silence ahead of the 2016 election, was found to have defamed and abused writer E. Jean Carroll, has relentlessly attacked media outlets that report on his administration, and has made at least $2.2 billion through various grifts since the beginning of his second term.
His egoism knows no bounds: 25 years ago, hours after the Twin Towers had collapsed, Trump took a moment while calling in to a local news station to mention that the Trump Building at 40 Wall Street was once again the tallest building in lower Manhattan.
But with just weeks until the midterm election, top Republicans are apparently finally waking up from the delusion that Trump ever cared about the future of the conservative party, and are stunned and dismayed to find that Trump is just as selfish as ever.
“He doesn’t care about Republicans winning the midterms,” one top Republican operative close to the White House told Vanity Fair Friday. “You got a tax cut, which is great. But then all you’ve got is a ballroom and war with Iran. That’s all he’s talking about. The ballroom and the fucking Reflecting Pool.
“He just doesn’t give a shit anymore. He doesn’t care about Republicans,” the operative continued. “I don’t think he really wants JD [Vance] or anyone else to win in 2028. That’s why you’re seeing him naming the Kennedy Center after him, naming an airport after him. It’s all legacy vanity. That’s all he cares about.”
Truly, Trump has done almost nothing to assist his Republican subordinates. Through just his second term alone, Trump has repeatedly incensed the American electorate by thrusting the country into a forever war with Iran, indiscriminately annihilating small watercraft in the Caribbean and the Pacific, abducting Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro in a midnight raid, aggravating America’s longest alliances—most notably with Canada—with a seemingly endless fountain of shitposts, tearing down the White House in order to build a $600 million, gold-laden ballroom, and repeatedly kowtowing to Moscow.
His influence only seems to further endanger the GOP’s election odds this November as he continues to make an already contentious midterm cycle a referendum on his popularity.
“I’m asking you to pretend I’m on the ballot!” Trump told the crowd at the midterm convention Wednesday night.
That won’t bode well for Republican odds: Roughly 56 percent of the country currently disapproves of Trump’s performance, according to an aggregated poll by The New York Times.