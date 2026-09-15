What’s Up With the Bruises on Mitch McConnell’s Hands?

GOP Senator Mitch McConnell returned to Capitol Hill on Monday, after a 92-day absence, with large, dark bruises on his hands.

This is not the first time the 84-year-old senator has been seen with bruises like this. Similar questions about his bruised hands were raised in 2020, when the senator’s team assured the public there were “no concerns” about the injury. They haven’t commented on it this time either, even as McConnell returns from a three-month paid leave of absence after being found unconscious on the floor of his D.C. home in June. On top of the bruising, McConnell is bound to a wheelchair, and appears gaunt and mentally out of it. And upon his return, his team made sure to only have him conduct interviews in a section of the Senate building that didn’t allow camera recordings.