What’s Up With the Bruises on Mitch McConnell’s Hands?
The Kentucky senator has finally returned to Congress after a 92-day absence—in a concerning state.
GOP Senator Mitch McConnell returned to Capitol Hill on Monday, after a 92-day absence, with large, dark bruises on his hands.
This is not the first time the 84-year-old senator has been seen with bruises like this. Similar questions about his bruised hands were raised in 2020, when the senator’s team assured the public there were “no concerns” about the injury. They haven’t commented on it this time either, even as McConnell returns from a three-month paid leave of absence after being found unconscious on the floor of his D.C. home in June. On top of the bruising, McConnell is bound to a wheelchair, and appears gaunt and mentally out of it. And upon his return, his team made sure to only have him conduct interviews in a section of the Senate building that didn’t allow camera recordings.
McConnell’s bruises look similar to the ones Donald Trump has been spotted with throughout his second term, with the president’s most recent flare up occurring during Labor Day weekend. While Trump has blamed the bruising on his intake of “big aspirin” or on his frequent hand-shaking, the White House has been incredibly secretive about that ordeal, as has McConnell’s team—even as the two senior citizens clearly have some other kind of health issue making their hands discolored.