Trump, 80, Spotted With New Mystery Bruises on His Arm

It’s not the first time extensive bruising has been spotted on Trump’s skin. Trump often has bruises on his hands, which he tries to cover up (poorly) with makeup. The president has acknowledged this, claiming that the marks are the result of him taking “big aspirin” or shaking hands too aggressively. However, some speculate that he could be receiving some undisclosed intravenous treatment. Trump was last spotted with bruises on his arm while at the same golf course about a month ago.

The White House hasn’t been fully transparent about the president’s health, only revealing snippets about Trump’s medical checkups. On May 26, Trump saw a record 22 specialists, but offered no explanation as to why. He reportedly used to take a hair-loss drug that was conspicuously left off of his May trip to Walter Reed Medical Center, raising questions about what secrets are being kept about the 80-year-old’s health.

Trump frequently falls asleep in public and goes on off-topic rants that often make little sense. These diatribes and his physical appearance offer the only clues as to his health and mental state. For some bizarre reason, Trump was also sporting darker brown hair in New Jersey, too.