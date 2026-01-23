Trump Has Bonkers Excuse for Why His Hand Is Weirdly Bruised
He takes that “big aspirin.”
President Donald Trump blamed the “big aspirin” he’s taking for his enormous bruise that has suddenly switched hands.
Trump was photographed at the World Economic Forum in Davos this week with what appeared to be yet another large bruise. This time, the back of his left hand was discolored, though normally it’s his right hand that’s been bruised.
Speaking to reporters on Air Force One Thursday, Trump offered an explanation for the injury.
“I clipped it on the table. So I put a little uh, what do they call it? Cream on it. But I clipped it,” Trump told reporters. “I would say, take aspirin if you like your heart, but don’t take aspirin if you don’t wanna have a little bruising. You know, if you take the big—I take the big aspirin. And when you take the big aspirin, they tell you, you bruise.
“The doctor said, ‘You don’t have to take that sir, you’re very healthy.’ I said, ‘I’m not taking any chances,’” Trump recounted.
As intent as Trump is to blame the injury on “big aspirin,” clearly he didn’t want to appear actually feeble.
But the oldest president ever elected to office has regularly been spotted with mysterious bruising on the back of his hand, giving rise to speculations about his health—including as to whether he is receiving undisclosed intravenous treatment.
The White House has dismissed concerns, citing Trump’s “frequent hand shaking and the use of aspirin”—a dubious line, given that the mark appears on the part of the hand subjected to the least, if any, pressure during a handshake.