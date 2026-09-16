New Photos Show Just How Much Damage U.S. Has Suffered in Iran War
And yet Donald Trump continues to insist the U.S. has won.
A plane split in two, a charred armored vehicle, flattened trailers, and smoke rising from a structure at Camp Buehring, Kuwait: New photos released by CBS News depict dramatic damage to American military infrastructure in the Middle East as a result of Iranian missile and drone attacks. The Iranian military, it seems, is alive and well.
These photos, released Tuesday night, follow an account published by the Department of Defense inspector general Monday that reveals far more damage to American military capabilities in the Middle East than had previously been disclosed. Despite the U.S. spending upward of $33.4 billion in the war effort so far, the military has lost dozens of drones, fighter jets, helicopters, and refueling tankers. Hundreds of buildings on U.S. bases in the Middle East, like those depicted in these photographs, have been damaged or destroyed by Iranian missile and drone attacks.
The new photos were reportedly sent to CBS News by active service members who have been on the ground at Prince Sultan Air Force Base in Saudi Arabia and Camp Buehring and Camp Arifjan in Kuwait.
“This is major damage to our bases that hasn’t been communicated to the American public,” one service member currently deployed overseas told the news outlet. “We’re standing there with our eyes closed getting punched in the face.”
Still, according to President Donald Trump, the U.S. already “won” the ongoing war against Iran—a claim he has repeated at least 66 times in the past six months.
If Trump’s definition of “winning” includes the deaths of at least 18 American service members; $184 million in damages to diplomatic facilities in Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE; skyrocketing gas prices; damage to the global economy; a critical missile shortage; a U.S. naval base in Bahrain blown to “hell”; and historic unpopularity for his party ahead of a critical midterm election, then sure. Agree to disagree.
“We’re not defending these bases,” the service member added to CBS. “We’re just watching them get destroyed.”