18 Democrats Vote Against Impeaching Trump
Here are the names of the Democrats who joined Republicans to kill the measure.
House Democrats launched another Hail Mary bid to impeach President Donald Trump, but the effort was undercut by members of their own party.
More than a dozen Democrats joined 213 Republicans in voting “no” Tuesday night. Another 46 Democrats simply voted “present,” including some of the lower chamber’s biggest names: Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, Minority Whip Katherine Clark, and Caucus Chair Pete Aguilar.
It was the third time in two years that the liberal party has tried to oust Trump from the Oval Office, but the proposal—introduced by Texas Representative Al Green—did not receive support from party leadership before Green forced the vote. One Democrat described the situation to Axios as “fucked up,” while others derided the effort as a distraction, with the spectre of midterms mere weeks away.
“Impeachment is a sacred constitutional vehicle designed to hold a corrupt executive accountable for abuse of power, breaking the law and violating the public trust,” Jeffries, Clark, and Aguilar wrote in a joint statement Monday. “The effort traditionally requires a comprehensive investigative process.”
Green, who cited the various deaths caused by federal immigration agents as his rationale for impeachment, described the vote as a “life and death” matter. He initially filed the articles in August.
Eighteen Democrats ultimately voted against impeaching Trump. They are:
- Kathy Castor (Florida)
- Emanuel Cleaver (Missouri)
- James Clyburn (South Carolina)
- Henry Cuellar (Texas)
- Don Davis (North Carolina)
- Shomari Figures (Alabama)
- Laura Gillen (New York)
- Jared Golden (Maine)
- Adam Gray (California)
- Rick Larsen (Washington)
- Susie Lee (Nevada)
- Kristen McDonald Rivet (Michigan)
- Jared Moskowitz (Florida)
- Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Washington)
- Josh Riley (New York)
- Hillary Scholten (Michigan)
- Darren Soto (Florida)
- Tom Suozzi (New York)