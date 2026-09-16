House Cancels Votes to Avoid Embarrassment Over Hegseth Impeachment
Republicans are sending members of Congress home early to avoid a vote on the impeachment of Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
The House is going home again—this time to avoid a vote on Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s impeachment.
House GOP leadership announced Wednesday morning that they will end their current slate of votes early and head home until the midterms, a nearly two-month break.
“Members are further advised that upon completion of today’s legislative business, votes are no longer expected in the House tomorrow, September 17th,” a message from the office of House Majority Whip Tom Emmer read. “The last votes for the week are expected at approximately 4:45 p.m. this afternoon. This is a change from the previously announced schedule.”
The House will now move up votes on cutting Environmental Protection Agency regulations to Wednesday.
The vote the House GOP is most notably avoiding regards outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie’s eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth for his handling of the Iran war and other “high crimes and misdemeanors.”
Massie’s impeachment articles focused on Hegseth’s “waging the Iran war despite no declaration of war, statutory authorization, attack on the United States, or imminent threat,” and continuing to attack Iran after the War Powers Resolution expired. They also cited Hegseth’s suppression of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly’s right to free speech, initiating an unlawful war in Yemen, and “ignoring laws that minimize civilian casualties.” Massie said he hid his privileged resolution, which forces a vote within 48 hours, from House leadership.
The Kentucky representative decried the decision to send the House home early.
This Congress is extremely avoidant and unproductive, as it pulled a similar disappearing act last summer when Massie demanded a vote on the release of the Epstein files. Now it’s going on another paid vacation after essentially doing nothing at work all week.
This story has been updated.