Republican Representative Moves to Impeach Hegseth for “High Crimes”

Outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie on Tuesday introduced eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for “high crimes and misdemeanors” regarding his handling of the Trump administration’s war on Iran—calling it “unlawful at its inception.”

Massie attacked Hegseth for “waging the Iran war despite no declaration of war, statutory authorization, attack on the United States, or imminent threat,” and continuing to attack Iran after the war powers resolution expired. The articles of impeachment also cite Hegseth’s suppression of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly’s right to free speech, initiating an unlawful war in Yemen (remember Signalgate?), and “ignoring laws that minimize civilian casualties.”