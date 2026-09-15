Republican Representative Moves to Impeach Hegseth for “High Crimes”
Representative Thomas Massie has introduced eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.
Outgoing Republican Representative Thomas Massie on Tuesday introduced eight articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth for “high crimes and misdemeanors” regarding his handling of the Trump administration’s war on Iran—calling it “unlawful at its inception.”
Massie attacked Hegseth for “waging the Iran war despite no declaration of war, statutory authorization, attack on the United States, or imminent threat,” and continuing to attack Iran after the war powers resolution expired. The articles of impeachment also cite Hegseth’s suppression of Democratic Senator Mark Kelly’s right to free speech, initiating an unlawful war in Yemen (remember Signalgate?), and “ignoring laws that minimize civilian casualties.”
Massie specifically noted Hegseth’s bombing of the Shajareh Tayyebeh Elementary School in Minab, Iran, in February—a brutal attack that killed 120 schoolchildren and 36 other civilians.
“By directing the Department of Defense in a manner that foreseeably dismantled the safeguards necessary to distinguish civilian objects from military objects, Secretary Hegseth thereby affected the murder of civilians, and abused the trust of men and women under his command by requiring them to conduct military operations within a targeted and legal review system that he had deliberately degraded,” Massie said during a Tuesday House session.
Massie made his resolution privileged, meaning the House must vote on it in two days—if Speaker Mike Johnson doesn’t send everyone home early.