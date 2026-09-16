Seven Republicans Break Ranks to Try to Stop Trump’s War in Iran
This is the third time the House of Representatives has voted to end Donald Trump’s war of choice.
For the third time, the House of Representatives said “no” to President Donald Trump’s war with Iran. Seven Republicans voted with Democrats to end the conflict.
The Tuesday night vote, which will probably be the last antiwar resolution before the midterm elections in November, passed 220–204, with eight Republicans and one Democrat not voting.
Three Republicans voted against the war for the first time: Representatives Nancy Mace, Mariannette Miller-Meeks, and Zach Nunn. They joined Tom Barrett, Brian Fitzpatrick, Warren Davidson, and Thomas Massie, who voted for the previous resolutions opposing the war.
“I will not support another open-ended war. We can defend Americans, pressure Iran, and pursue peace while ensuring Congress fulfills its constitutional responsibility,” Nunn said in a post on X.
Later this week, Democrats will attempt to pass the resolution in the Senate. The last time they tried in June, Trump showed up on Capitol Hill and yelled at Republican Senator Bill Cassidy for breaking ranks and voting to end the war. Cassidy ended up flip-flopping, changing his vote, and sinking the resolution.
This time, with the midterms less than two months away, will Senate Republicans try to take a stand? Trump and the GOP are historically unpopular, with the expensive war sending gas prices skyrocketing and continuing to damage the global economy. Congress has the constitutional authority to end the war and bring relief to the American people. Do Republicans have the courage?