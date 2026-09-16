We Regret to Inform You Chipotle Is Now Working With Palantir

It’s not clear how long the partnership has been going on or how widespread it is. As Wired notes, almost half of Palantir’s business comes from American corporations including food companies like General Mills, meat supplier Tyson, and the fast-food restaurant chain Wendy’s. But the tech company is better known for its contracts with the federal government, totaling billions of dollars. Under Trump, its projects have included building a master database on every American and developing an app to help ICE agents determine where to raid next.

Chipotle confirmed the partnership to Wired but didn’t comment further, and Palantir didn’t immediately respond to the publication. Earlier this year, the restaurant chain was linked to the recall of jalapeño peppers from supplier Taylor Farms due to the risk of salmonella poisoning.

But Palantir’s ties to some of the federal government’s more sinister activities, coupled with CEO Alex Karp’s ominous comments about disrupting democracy, raise questions as to what else the company is doing with its private contracts.