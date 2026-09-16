We Regret to Inform You Chipotle Is Now Working With Palantir
Guacamole is extra, but a side of Palantir is free.
Palantir, the shadowy tech and surveillance company founded by right-wing billionaire Peter Thiel, is now working with Mexican restaurant chain Chipotle to supposedly track food safety issues.
Wired reports that Chipotle is working on a “food safety risk platform” hosted on Foundry, Palantir’s main software platform, compiling data including store pest incidents, employee illnesses, and Health Department scores to come up with each store’s risk level.
It’s not clear how long the partnership has been going on or how widespread it is. As Wired notes, almost half of Palantir’s business comes from American corporations including food companies like General Mills, meat supplier Tyson, and the fast-food restaurant chain Wendy’s. But the tech company is better known for its contracts with the federal government, totaling billions of dollars. Under Trump, its projects have included building a master database on every American and developing an app to help ICE agents determine where to raid next.
Chipotle confirmed the partnership to Wired but didn’t comment further, and Palantir didn’t immediately respond to the publication. Earlier this year, the restaurant chain was linked to the recall of jalapeño peppers from supplier Taylor Farms due to the risk of salmonella poisoning.
But Palantir’s ties to some of the federal government’s more sinister activities, coupled with CEO Alex Karp’s ominous comments about disrupting democracy, raise questions as to what else the company is doing with its private contracts.
With the Trump administration and Republicans bristling at any regulation of artificial intelligence, companies like Palantir have almost free rein to do whatever they want with their AI models, which are powered by the data they collect. Palantir can collect data from federal government sources and possibly skirt legal and constitutional protections thanks to a lack of oversight, coupled with the favor it has curried with the White House, and it’s partly fueled by the burritos Americans enjoy.