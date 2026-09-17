Trump Tells North Carolina Hurricane Relief Depends on Midterm Outcome
Donald Trump threatened to withhold FEMA funds unless his chosen candidate wins.
President Donald Trump told a North Carolina audience that if Republican Senate nominee Michael Whatley doesn’t win in November, he would withhold FEMA funds. But don’t worry, he’s only joking!
“We spent more than $2 billion, FEMA funding, and you know you’re waiting for some additional money to take care of some of the back, and I’m gonna get that to you, Michael. Now, if Michael loses, I’m not sending it, OK. No, I’m only kidding, you’re getting it. You’re going to get it, Michael, so. He’s been bugging me, he’s been bugging me,” Trump said to a packed rally in Gastonia, Whatley’s hometown Wednesday.
Trump was in North Carolina to stump for Whatley and other Republicans in the state, which is still recovering from the aftereffects of Hurricane Helene two years ago. Democrats haven’t won a Senate seat in the state since 2008, but Democrat Roy Cooper is ahead in all of the state’s major polls, making Trump’s presence in North Carolina almost a requirement for the state GOP.
How much will a bad joke help, though? The Trump administration has been known to use federal funding to punish states that vote against him enough times that he has been challenged in court over it. While North Carolina hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 2008, Trump and Republicans are polling historically underwater. Not only could they lose this Senate seat, but they could set the stage for an even bigger loss in two years.