Trump Tells North Carolina Hurricane Relief Depends on Midterm Outcome

Trump: "We spent more than $2 billion in FEMA funding. You're waiting for some additional funding. I'm gonna get that to you. Now if Michael loses, I'm not sending it."



Crowd: *groans* pic.twitter.com/RdZBi1qLfq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 17, 2026

Trump was in North Carolina to stump for Whatley and other Republicans in the state, which is still recovering from the aftereffects of Hurricane Helene two years ago. Democrats haven’t won a Senate seat in the state since 2008, but Democrat Roy Cooper is ahead in all of the state’s major polls, making Trump’s presence in North Carolina almost a requirement for the state GOP.

How much will a bad joke help, though? The Trump administration has been known to use federal funding to punish states that vote against him enough times that he has been challenged in court over it. While North Carolina hasn’t voted for a Democrat for president since 2008, Trump and Republicans are polling historically underwater. Not only could they lose this Senate seat, but they could set the stage for an even bigger loss in two years.