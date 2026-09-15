One of the Best Supreme Court Decisions in Years Is Still Alarming

I have inconsistently credited or not credited this possibility in my past writing. These vote totals would become public knowledge when a now-sitting justice’s papers are opened for historians and journalists. Past justices have sometimes made their papers available to the public as soon as after their own death. Earlier this month, however, The New York Times reported that the justices have reached a secret “consensus” in 2016 about future releases of their papers. This consensus may render these papers—and thus the vote totals—unknowable until every other justice involved has died, even if they have all retired from the court.

As a result, the vote totals in this case (and any future ones) will likely not become public within my expected lifespan. Going forward, I will assume that no justice has privately dissented from an outcome on the court’s emergency or administrative docket if at least one justice has publicly dissented from it. There is no journalistic value in suggesting that some of the justices might have secret positions or beliefs without supporting evidence. Members of the Supreme Court are free to request corrections if I incorrectly describe how they voted in a specific case or outcome, and I will be more than happy to amend my work accordingly.

On the first prong of the court’s test, Alito gives extraordinary deference to the executive branch’s ability to regulate elections based on broad grants of congressional authority. He argued that Congress imbued “In sum, the plaintiff States’ statutory claim is based on a contestable reading of a broadly drawn statute empowering the Postal Service to regulate the mail,” he concluded.