Trump Expands His Plan to Have Data Centers Take Over Public Lands

The content of the email is worrying, as it could be a preview of the states and precincts the Trump administration will be monitoring, or worse, where it will be intimidating voters and reducing turnout. Trump and other Republicans have long railed against noncitizen voting, even though the number of cases is microscopically low.

The document doesn’t mention any plans for law enforcement at voting locations, and the email is extensively redacted, so it’s unknown why the list was included. The DHS said that the email came from a “subordinate sharing initial thoughts and opinions with leadership,” in a court filing defending the redactions. Top DHS officials were on the email chain, including Rob Law, the undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans, and Heather Honey, an election conspiracy theorist assigned to monitor elections.

When NPR reached out to DHS about the document, the agency issued a statement saying that people who vote illegally shouldn’t be able to “use a purported lack of knowledge” of English to evade charges. The Voting Rights Act requires election officials to provide materials in another language if at least 5 percent of voting-age citizens consider it their primary language.