The Mother of All Assault Weapons Cases Is Coming

The underlying dispute is fairly simple: The plaintiffs want to own rifles banned by the state laws in question, but cannot lawfully do so. They argue that this restriction violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms. “Under this Court’s precedents, there can be no doubt that AR-15 platform and similar semiautomatic rifles are in common use and therefore protected by the Second Amendment,” they told the justices in a brief filed last month.

Connecticut and Cook County, on the other hand, claim that the bans fall well within their power to “strictly regulate” certain types of weapons, especially those that are the “weapon of choice for criminals and terrorists.” The Cook County district attorney’s office told the justices in a court filing earlier this year that this regulatory power extends to weapons that are “fundamentally incompatible with ancient common-law principles of moderate, proportionate self-defense” and are “not commonly borne in public for a lawful purpose.”

In a way, both sides are right. The Supreme Court has said that guns are presumptively considered “arms” for Second Amendment purposes. It has also held that certain types of “arms” can be regulated and even banned by state, local, and federal laws. Whether the AR-15 and other assault weapons fall into the latter category is what the justices must decide.