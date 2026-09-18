Trump Says He Could Do Just About Anything With His “Crazy” Power

“That means you can sell a lot of fishing rods, Johnny. You’re going to sell a lot of rods. I could have made it so you couldn’t sell,” Trump said. “You couldn’t sell anything. I could have banned fishing,” Trump said, referring to his presidential powers.

“I’ll tell you what. The power of this office is crazy. I could have banned fishing and driven Johnny right the hell out of business. OK. I think I’m going to do that. Just maybe just a quick order, just for a day or two, till he calls me and he says, ‘Please, President, please, you’re putting me out of business, sir.’”

Trump: I could have banned fishing. I'll tell you what, the power of this office is crazy. I could have banned fishing. I think I'm gonna do that just for a day or two… pic.twitter.com/SeyPMCzFxu — Acyn (@Acyn) September 17, 2026

After fantasizing about a billionaire begging him for help, the president went on to make his usual ramblings about his beautification efforts, which most recently have resulted in a fight over the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.