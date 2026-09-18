Trump Says He Could Do Just About Anything With His “Crazy” Power
The president made the comments while fantasizing about a billionaire begging him for mercy.
President Trump took some time from his Thursday evening Rose Garden speech to revel in just how much “crazy” power he has.
The president addressed a crowd of American hunters and outdoorsmen, which included billionaire Bass Pro Shops founder Johnny Morris.
“That means you can sell a lot of fishing rods, Johnny. You’re going to sell a lot of rods. I could have made it so you couldn’t sell,” Trump said. “You couldn’t sell anything. I could have banned fishing,” Trump said, referring to his presidential powers.
“I’ll tell you what. The power of this office is crazy. I could have banned fishing and driven Johnny right the hell out of business. OK. I think I’m going to do that. Just maybe just a quick order, just for a day or two, till he calls me and he says, ‘Please, President, please, you’re putting me out of business, sir.’”
After fantasizing about a billionaire begging him for help, the president went on to make his usual ramblings about his beautification efforts, which most recently have resulted in a fight over the Kennedy Center for Performing Arts.
His fishing comment was met with disdain and confusion online.
“The Constitution continues to offer impeachment and removal as an option,” The Atlantic’s Conor Friedersdorf wrote.
Others saw it as a chance for Alaska’s Democrat Senate nominee and fisherwoman Mary Peltula to take advantage of yet another Trump gaffe, as “I could have banned fishing” seemed tailor-made for an attack ad with Trump’s face all over it.
“That sound you just heard was @Mary Peltola winning her Senate race,” reporter Matthew Chapman wrote.