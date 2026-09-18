Judge Strikes Down Education Department’s “Arbitrary” Anti-DEI Rules

In March, Trump signed an executive order requiring the USPS to only deliver mail-in ballots if they had a unique barcode and if states handed over lists of registered voters. Following the Supreme Court’s ruling last week, USPS sent a memo to all employees on Wednesday clarifying that the agency would “not be enforcing any of these new rules in the 2026 federal election.”

“First and foremost, for Election Mail it is business as usual,” the memo stated. “We continue to follow established protocols, and we remain entirely focused on our core mission: delivering the mail safely and securely for voters and election officials across the country.”

After being thrust into the national spotlight by a president intent on interfering in his country’s own federal elections, Steiner reportedly told people close to him that he’d had enough and was looking for an escape hatch from the supposedly independent federal agency.