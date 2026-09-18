DHS Email Sparks Alarm About What Feds Will Do on Election Day
Is the Department of Homeland Security planning to target these districts this election?
Staff in the Department of Homeland Security circulated an internal email last year listing states and counties that offer election materials in languages other than English, raising questions about the Trump administration’s plans for the midterm elections and beyond.
NPR obtained the email thanks to a Democratic National Committee lawsuit over a public records request. The 78-page list of states and counties was attached to a Department of Justice criminal checklist on requirements for prosecuting election crimes.
The content of the email is worrying, as it could be a preview of the states and precincts the Trump administration will be monitoring, or worse, where it will be intimidating voters and reducing turnout. Trump and other Republicans have long railed against noncitizen voting, even though the number of cases is microscopically low.
The document doesn’t mention any plans for law enforcement at voting locations, and the email is extensively redacted, so it’s unknown why the list was included. The DHS said that the email came from a “subordinate sharing initial thoughts and opinions with leadership,” in a court filing defending the redactions. Top DHS officials were on the email chain, including Rob Law, the undersecretary for strategy, policy and plans, and Heather Honey, an election conspiracy theorist assigned to monitor elections.
When NPR reached out to DHS about the document, the agency issued a statement saying that people who vote illegally shouldn’t be able to “use a purported lack of knowledge” of English to evade charges. The Voting Rights Act requires election officials to provide materials in another language if at least 5 percent of voting-age citizens consider it their primary language.
Trump administration officials have not been forthright about whether they will deploy federal law enforcement officers to the polls, or whether that would be personnel from Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the FBI, or another agency. Earlier this week, FBI Director Kash Patel wouldn’t rule out sending the bureau’s agents to voting locations in November, when asked by Democratic senators.
Last week, the city of Denver along with multiple Latino civil rights groups sued the Trump administration and DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin to prevent ICE agents from serving immigration warrants at the polls.
“The right to vote, and to do so without fear of intimidation, is fundamental to our democracy and to being an American,” Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said in a press release. “Stationing ICE agents near polling places is only meant to scare people and suppress votes. We’ll fight tooth and nail to prevent it.”
So far, the Trump administration has not announced any concrete plans for what it plans to do with federal agents for the midterms in November. But judging by the president’s exhortations to his supporters to “cheat like hell,” anything is possible.